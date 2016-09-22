Peculiar man charged in death of Harrisonville woman found in I-49 ditch

A 20-year-old man from Peculiar has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Harrisonville woman whose body was found Sunday along Interstate 49, according to law enforcement officials.

Cass County prosecutors on Thursday charged Cody J. Alford with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony.

Alford was brought in for questioning Wednesday and remains in custody, according to the Cass County Sherriff’s Office. Investigators also recovered a vehicle thought to be connected to the case.

A Metro Squad was activated to investigate the death after passers-by saw the body of Megan Wheeler, 32, of Harrisonville on Sunday morning in a ditch alongside Interstate 49 and Peculiar Drive. Investigators have said they think Wheeler was walking home on Peculiar Drive when she was struck by a vehicle.

Wheeler was a mother of four — two boys and two girls.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the Metro Squad had received more than a dozen tips via the TIPS Hotline and worked about 50 leads in the case.

Alford was being held at the Cass County jail Thursday with bond set at $10,000.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings