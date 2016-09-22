Cass County briefs

Cleveland woman dead after crashing into creek

By MAX LONDBERG

jlondberg@demo-mo.comSeptember 22, 2016 

A Cleveland woman was killed after her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a creek.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported Toye Click, 49, was found in an overturned vehicle early this morning. The vehicle left the roadway west of Harrisonville near E. 271st Street and East State Route 2.

Investigators believe Click drove off the south side of the road into the creek, partially submerging the vehicle.

It is unknown how long the vehicle had been in the creek before a motorist spotted it shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff’s department said.

Click was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and time of Click’s death.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service