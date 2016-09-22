Cleveland woman dead after crashing into creek

A Cleveland woman was killed after her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a creek.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported Toye Click, 49, was found in an overturned vehicle early this morning. The vehicle left the roadway west of Harrisonville near E. 271st Street and East State Route 2.

Investigators believe Click drove off the south side of the road into the creek, partially submerging the vehicle.

It is unknown how long the vehicle had been in the creek before a motorist spotted it shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff’s department said.

Click was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause and time of Click’s death.