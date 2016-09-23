Wildcats working on becoming winners

It’s not always easy to move from struggling to succeeding. When a team has good athletes, learning how to win is the final hurdle.

The Harrisonville volleyball team tried to take a step in that direction Tuesday at home against Excelsior Springs. Harrisonville fell in two sets 25-15 and 25-6, but head coach Megan Bathgate believes better results are just around the corner.

“Tonight we had a lot of teamwork and they tried to keep each other positive,” said Bathgate. But when the ball would come our way, we just couldn’t finish.”

Leading the change are six seniors: Megan Potter, Katy Stuckey, Alli Opat, Cheyenne Yates, Elizabeth Cowan and Brooklyn Gaddle. Although they only have one win so far this year, in four of their losses the Wildcats have been close.

“We have a have a great team and we are learning how to win,” said Bathgate. “We are trying to change that culture, learning to be confident in ourselves and in our abilities. We are getting there.”

Harrisonville, which played at Odessa on Thursday, will have another opportunity to turn the ship around at the Grandview tournament on Saturday.

Bathgate thinks her team is on the brink of improvement.

“If we can start being more aggressive and have more confidence in ourselves and our attacking, I think we can figure those things out,” Bathgate said. “I think we can be more successful.”