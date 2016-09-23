Eagles topple Skyline for first time

For the first time in the program’s history, Summit Christian Academy took down Skyline.

And in convincing fashion.

“They’ve beat us down for three straight years,” SCA head coach Dalton Vann said after the Eagles’ 47-0 victory Friday night on their home field. “We talked about getting your lunch money taken. You’re going to continue to get it taken until you want to eat.

“I think they wanted to eat tonight, so they weren’t going to get their lunch money taken tonight.”

In the three previous matchups, the Tigers outscored SCA 139-46. But none of those Skyline teams faced an SCA team as talented as this one, which has outscored its opponents 210-39 on the way to a 4-1 record.

On its second drive, Skyline moved the ball into Eagle territory before the SCA came up with a fourth-and-7 stop on its own 34-yard line.

From there, it was all Eagles.

Quarterback Sam Huckabee went 12-for-16 for 172 yards and four total touchdowns, two in the air and two on the ground. Most of that came in the second quarter.

“You can talk about the three bigger schools’ quarterbacks,” Vann said, “this is the one. He’s the one.”

Huckabee found Zach McConnell deep for a 63-yard touchdown pass and hit Josiah Vigliano on a slant for an 18-yard touchdown.

To end the first half, Huckabee took it himself, breaking tackles after scrambling around, for 57 yards when the Eagles got the ball with 4.1 seconds left. The Eagles went into the break up 33-0.

“We were going to throw a Hail Mary,” Vann said, “and he made up his mind to go. I’m going to tell you what, I’ve never seen him be so determined. He wanted to score, and he did. That’s the type of player he is. He’s a great player, a headsy player. He’s the kind of kid you want to yell and scream at sometimes, but you love him when he’s doing what he’s doing.”

After the fourth-down stop in the first, Jon Scire busted out a 63-yard run to put the Eagles on the 4. Huckabee took it in a few plays later from the 1 to put SCA on the board 6-0 with 1:48 left in the first.

Scire had 133 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

“I love me some Jon Scire,” Vann said. “He had a heck of a ballgame. He’s been patient in getting the football. We got it to him tonight. Once he gets hot and rumbling, he’s a load to bring down.”

Malek Looney added two touchdowns in the second half, one from the 1, and another an 80-yard dash.

“Our offensive line the last few years you couldn’t talk about,” Vann said. “Now they’re coming and mowing people down. The offensive line is doing a great job. We’ve gotten bigger and stronger up front, and that allows us to run and throw, and that’s what makes us tough.”

Skyline, 2-3, failed to earn a first down in the second quarter and past the halfway mark of the third quarter.

The SCA defense produced two turnovers, a fumble recovered by McConnell and an interception by Gabe Neura on the last play of the game with the Tigers the closest they had been to scoring all game long.

“The defense is structured to do exactly what it did,” Vann said. “You have to trust the man next to you. Do your job and trust the man next to you. And they did that tonight. Trust is huge in anything in your life, right? It’s huge in football, too.”