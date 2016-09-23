Ray-Pec’s Martin can’t miss

The softball looks as big as a basketball to Raymore-Peculiar’s Callie Martin these days. How else to explain the tear she’s been on lately?

There is another explanation. And it’s just as simple.

“I’m just trying to see a ball and hit it hard, Martin said. “Keep it simple. Every game I just take that approach.”

That approach worked Monday when Ray-Pec took on Lee’s Summit in a Suburban Gold Conference game. Martin went four-for-four with a home run and two doubles, scored three runs and drove in three more in the Panthers’ 8-3 victory at Legacy Park in Lee’s Summit.

Martin, a senior catcher who has committed to play softball at Missouri, came into the game with a .571 batting average and a 1.128 slugging average. Two weeks ago in the Winnetonka/Park Hill South tournament, she hit .750 with five home runs and 15 RBIs over four games.

“She’s having a heck of a year,” Ray-Pec softball coach James Brown said. “She’s a great kid, she’s pretty humble but her leadership has been instrumental in getting these young kids locked in on what we can do.”

Martin and third baseman Darby Lewis are Ray-Pec’s only two seniors and Lewis missed the first 10 games while battling mononucleosis. Brown credits them with helping in the development of underclassmen like junior Shelby Martinez, who had three hits and three RBIs against Lee’s Summit, and sophomore shortstop Peyton Maier, who reached base twice and scored a run while playing solid defense.

All that youth had Ray-Pec struggling early, but after a 9-1 win over Park Hill on Tuesday, the Panthers find themselves 13-7 overall and 3-3 in Suburban Gold Conference play. And three of those losses have been by one run or less.

“We’re real pleased with where the young kids are,” Brown said.

That’s also true on the mound, where freshman Camryn Stickel has established herself as the Panthers’ ace. Stickel, who held Lee’s Summit to a run and four hits over the first four innings, finished with five strikeouts and no walks.

“She’s kind of taken the lead,” Brown said. “She’s got an ERA under 3.00, and with the schedule we play for a freshman, that’s pretty good.”

Steckel had a 6-1 lead to work with after the Panthers struck for five runs on four hits in the second inning. Martin had the inning’s biggest hit a two-run double down the third base line.

Martin doubled and scored on a single by Martinez in the fourth inning and clubbed her 10th homer of the season with two out in the sixth.

“We’ve had some good seasons, but we’ve been hot this year,” Martin said. “I think a lot of people didn’t know what to expect and we’ve come out and done a good job.”