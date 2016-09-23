Chicks prove they can play with the big schools

Pleasant Hill’s volleyball team uses the Lee’s Summit North Bronco Invitational as opportunity to experience top-level competition against bigger schools. This season, the Chicks experienced something else.

They won the thing.

Despite being the only non-Class 4 school in the 14-team field, Pleasant Hill tore through the competition last Saturday, claiming the title with a convincing 25-13, 25-17 victory over the host Broncos. So instead of just taking their lumps against bigger-time competition, the Chicks got to take home a trophy.

And Pleasant Hill coach George Creason believes that will help the Chicks down the road.

“Just winning a tournament like this with schools like St. Teresa’s and Ozark here is just going to pay dividends for us later on in the season,” Creason said. “So we’re real pleased with what we did today, but hopefully this is not the highlight of our season.”

The highlight of last season for the Chicks was placing third in the Class 3 state tournament. With everybody returning from that 32-2-1 team, Creason expected the Chicks to be up to the challenge of stiffer competition.

“We knew coming in if we played up to our potential we were going to be better than last year,” Creason said. “The question is how good can the girls get and how much can they continue to improve. I’m extremely pleased with how we played but we also have things we’re going to work on next week in practice.”

Creason has a lot to work with this season. The two setters, seniors Olivia Ferdig and Josey Pate, are both three-year starters. Paige Johnson, a senior back-row digger, is committed to play at Arkansas next season.

Then there’s the front line which features Logan Gish, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter with power, and senior Abby Welther. Gish had a team-high 50 kills in the Chicks’ six tournament games, and Welther was second with 35.

“Even though we’ve got quite a few good hitters, Logan is usually the go-to hitter when we need a kill,” Creason said. “The intangibles of being 6-1 with long arms and then being skilled on top of it, that’s hard to stop.”

Nobody had stopped Pleasant Hill before the tournament. The Chicks not only had a 7-0 record, they also hadn’t dropped a set. That streak ended quickly Saturday: In their first pool play match, the Chicks met St. Teresa’s Academy, last year’s Class 4 state runners-up, and lost 25-21, 25-21. The Chicks though didn’t see that as a sign of things to come.

“Our coach always says the first game, it’s whoever shows up to play,” Welther said. “And honestly, they showed up to play and we may not have been as ready as them. We just had to shake it off because we had a whole day left.”

Pleasant Hill shook it off with wins over Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West in pool play and started the championship bracket with a 25-14, 25-9 victory over Truman. In the semifinals, the Chicks survived a tough first set to down previously unbeaten Park Hill South 26-24, 25-15.

The final proved easier for the Chicks, who frustrated Lee’s Summit North with their serving and dominance up front. They had five aces in the first set as they jumped ahead 19-9, and used an effective drop shot over the net during a 7-0 run after North pulled within 17-15 in the second set.

“The girls know that and they improved in each match throughout the day,” Creason said. “And they finished up playing their best volleyball.”

They also believe their best volleyball is yet to come. After beating Smithville in two sets on Monday, the Chicks are now 13-1 and certain they have another long postseason run ahead of them.

Topping a field of Class 4 powerhouses makes them even more certain.

“Last year, going to state was an awesome accomplishment for us,” Welther said. “Now our goal this year is to win state instead of just get there, and so I think we’ve been working a lot harder in practice and were a lot more focused.”

Raymore-Peculiar lost in pool play to Ozark, Winnetonka and Park Hill South and fell to Jefferson City 25-17, 25-21 in the first round of the consolation bracket.