Belton finds the players to hold off Platte County

For the Belton football team, it’s not about any one guy who makes this team click. It’s about the next guy off the bench who finds a way to contribute.

“You know we didn’t have our starting running back or a starting defensive back,” said Pirates head coach Todd Vaughn. “Tonight we had a receiver and defensive end go down so we are down five guys and are competing against a really good football team.”

Even that short-handed, Belton still found a way to take an 11-point halftime lead and hold off Platte County for a 35-30 homecoming victory Friday night at Southwick Stadium.

Answering the call were quarterback Bart Harris and wide receiver Nick Snider. Harris threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns; Snider was the recipient of 212 of those yards and caught three TDs.

Platte County, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 4 after routing Harrisonville 49-0 the week before, trailed 21-10 by halftime before making it close in the second half.

“It felt great. That is a really good football team we played. They are going to be a deep-in-the-playoffs Class 4 team,” Vaughn said.

Senior defensive tackle Roger McDaniel had Belton’s biggest play of the night. McDaniel stopped Platte County running back Michael McNair short on a fourth down and 1 midway through the fourth quarter to preserve the Pirates’ party.

“Roger has played at an extremely high level all year long,” said Vaughn. “He is a first-team all-conference defensive lineman from last year and he just plays really well. He had great feet and has a nose for the ball.”

Rogers still had a nose for the ball, even if he wasn’t sure what the defensive play call was in the huddle.

“We call it Pinch or Char or something like that,” said Rogers. “I am the inside guy applying pressure hitting on the tackle. I did my job. I saw the gap and I took it and hit the running back.”

Whatever it was, it worked. Now 3-2 overall and 3-0 in Suburban Blue Conference play, the Pirates head up north tonight for a showdown with 5-0 Kearney, Class 4’s top-ranked team.

After dropping their first two games, Belton is on a 3-0 run. Even with the injuries, Vaughn believes the Pirates are headed in the right direction.

“We are finding our way, but we are getting closer every week there is no doubt,” said Vaughn.

There were no doubts on homecoming night. After the game Vaughn handed the Pirate flag to senior defensive back C.J. Christensen, who raised it high above Southwick Stadium.