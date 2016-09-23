Vikings win shootout with Bobcats

Drexel might be one of the smallest schools in the Western Missouri Conference, but according to Midway coach Larry Burchett, the Bobcats can be one of the fiercest.

But Midway can be fierce, too, and the Vikings needed a fierce effort to hold on for a 47-36 victory Friday night at Midway.

Burchett knew Midway would be in a fight because Drexel had some size up front. And those linemen played a role in helping the Bobcats get in the end zone and keep the game close.

“We knew going in they have two or three of the best linemen in the league, there is no doubt about it,” Burchett said. “One of the big keys for us was not to get driven up front but (we) did. They drove us and manhandled us up front and they never really stopped that.

“Luckily, on the other side of the ball they couldn’t stop us either.”

The first half was an offensive explosion with both teams combining for 55 points. Drexel, 3-2 overall and in the WEMO, drew first blood, taking an early 8-0 lead on a 77-yard touchdown run by Ty Woltkamp, but the Vikings answered with a 57-yard TD run by Joe Zielinski and a 60-yard run by Peyton Richardson for a 14-8 lead in the first quarter.

Keegan Nichols threw a 9-yard TD pass to Wyatt Deel and Woltkamp had a 34-yard TD run for Drexel in the second quarter but the Vikings scored three TDs on a 5-yard run by Zielinski, a 21-yard run by Richardson and a 48-yard fumble return by Nick Harper and took a 33-22 lead into halftime.

The final two quarters took on an entirely different personality.

Drexel took the opening drive for a touchdown and then held Midway to three plays before regaining possession, keeping the ball for nearly the entire quarter.

In the last period, the Vikings took control, putting up 14 points to secure the win.

Richardson led Midway with 130 yards on 17 carries. Zielinski combined for 135 yards of total offense running and receiving.

This year’s Midway team doesn’t have the swagger of previous Viking squads, but Burchett said it does have more hard work and grit.

“We have some good kids, and good skill, but the thing about it is they have a lot of fight,” said Burchett. “They are not going to throw in the towel or quit on you and they are going to keep after it.”

Midway, 5-0 and ranked No. 6 in Class 1, will need that mindset tonight at home against Class 2 Butler. Last year the Bears handed Midway their only home loss 36-20.

“It’s going to be a war,” Burchett said. “We have to make it an upfront battle if we can. One of our best attributes is our offensive line. They can get after you and we can push around a little bit.”