A protest of what?

I fully realize that Colin Kaepernick’s childish behavior at the 49ers opening game is now old news. Frankly, had his inappropriate actions been ignored, we would not be now dealing with copycats and, in my opinion, some very irresponsible journalism.

Now that you know how I feel about the entire situation, it is important to point out that our First Amendment rights should be protected at all cost. He has every right to act immature and childish and I support his right to do so. However, being disrespectful to the nation that has given him a tremendous opportunity is entirely out of line.

Last week, Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald opined that Kaepernick’s protest is an act of faith. He also labeled anyone who would lecture Mr. Kaepernick as a blowhard.

My question to both of them: An act of faith in who or what? That protest, if you really want to call it that, did nothing to help the downtrodden of this country. Nothing has changed to help those who need help, who need to be freed from the chains of poverty. Nothing.

All that has been accomplished is more rude and childish behavior. Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, a St. Louis Democrat, refused to stand for the pledge of allegiance. Her reasoning? “…solidarity with the cause of injustice that Colin Kaepernick has shined a bright light upon.”

From there she went on to point how the Missouri legislature had failed to fulfill her liberal political agenda.

A black woman serving in the Missouri Senate was unheard of not that many years ago. Yet, even though she has accomplished something that her ancestors would have thought impossible, she is now acting with total disrespect toward the nation that has given her that privilege.

Colin Kaepernick is a football player. I am not. Under the terms of his six year contract with the 49ers, he stands to earn more money than I could ever dream of making in my entire career. I realize that money doesn’t buy happiness, but think about all the good he could do with even a small portion of that money. Ten percent of $114 million is still a lot of money in my book.

The NFL is full of examples of football players who are giving back to their communities. There are numerous foundations that have been established by these fine men who believe in something bigger than themselves. Unfortunately, Colin Kaepernick doesn’t appear to be that type of person. He has done nothing more than grab the headlines and newsfeeds and draw attention to himself.

Finally, Colin Kaepernick is not a hero as some would make him out to be. We have real heroes to honor in this country. There are many, many heroes who have given of themselves to preserve the rights that we have in our great nation. These men and women and the dedicated police officers and fire fighters of our country are to be respected and honored.

Mr. Kaepernick, you are right about one thing: this country is not perfect. It is the best there is, but there are still many opportunities to make it even better. Instead of drawing attention to yourself, get out there and be a part of the process instead of pouting on the sideline.

I suggest that the next time you want to ignore the national anthem, please do so from the locker room. We don’t want to witness your bad behavior.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.