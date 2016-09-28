What to do at this weekend’s Burnt District Festival

A weekend of festivities for all ages begins today as the Burnt District Festival kicks off.

The two-day event draws thousands to the historic Harrisonville square for live music, games, dancing and, of course, the parade.

Along with the Fourth of July celebration, the festival is one of the largest attractions offered in the city.

This year, the festival will begin with a 5K run/walk at 7:30 p.m. The Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce has pledged to donate a portion of the proceedings from the run to help local women pay for mammograms.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the parade float winner will be announced at 1:45 p.m.

Complete list of scheduled events

A carnival, petting zoo and farmers market will be located in the parking lot near the library.

Friday

5–8 p.m. — MooDaddy DJ

7:30 p.m. — 5K glow run/walk

Reunion Garden

5:30–8:30 p.m. — Harris Hernandez

7–8 p.m. — Tastings from Martin City Brewing Co., Red Fox Winery and DeLaney Vineyards

8:30–11 p.m. — MooDaddy DJ

Saturday

At the Pearl Street community stage:

10:30 a.m. — Silver Sensations

11 a.m. — Parade

Noon — Elvis impersonator

1 p.m. — Cass County Dance

1:45 p.m. — Parade float winner announced

2 p.m. — Connie White’s School of Dance performance

3 p.m. — Baby contest (Relay for Life)

4 p.m. — Aspire cheer

5 p.m. — Sydney Hansen

5:30 p.m. — Morton Sisters, In Harmony

Reunion Garden

1 p.m. — BINGO

3:30 p.m. — Royals game viewing

6:30–10:30 p.m. — Mudflap Mafia