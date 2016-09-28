Popular events happening around Cass in October

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Burnt District Festival

Harrisonville square

Armband night: Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. $20 for unlimited rides. Rides open 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

5K glow run, Sept. 30

For more information, visit harrisonvillechamber.com or call 816-380-5271.

Rummage sale during Burnt District Festival

5 p.m. to close Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. to close Oct. 1 — 304 E. Wall St., Harrisonville

Cass County Rescue Mission will be having a rummage sale in its new building (formally the Youth Building). For more information, call 816-812-3732.

Oct. 4–Dec. 8

Stay strong, stay healthy class

7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays — First Christian Church, 519 Cedar St., Pleasant Hill

Men and women are encouraged to attend this hour long program to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

Pre-registration is required. Registration deadline is Sept. 27 to assure a place in class. For more information, stop by or call University of Missouri Extension Cass County Center at 816-380- 8460 or to register call the church at 816-456- 5437.

Oct. 8

Harrisonville’s “Junk in the Trunk”

5 p.m.–7 p.m. — Harrisonville Square, 102 E. Wall St., Harrisonville.

Enjoy a rummage sale from the trunks of sellers’ cars, a food truck and music on Saturdays throughout the summer.

Oct. 8

Collector car night

4 p.m.–7 p.m. — 801 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

All proceeds benefit Camp Valor Outdoors. Hosted by Stafford & Stafford Insurance.

Oct. 15

Pink-Tober-Fest

8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

Cass Regional Medical Center will host a Pink Pancake Breakfast, free of charge, as a part of Pink-Tober-Fest hosted by the Cass County Coalition of Chambers throughout October to promote breast cancer awareness.

In the cafeteria at Cass Regional Medical Center, the first 75 guests in attendance will be served breakfast catered by Chris Cakes Inc.

Oct. 26

Zumba Halloween dance party

7 p.m.–8 p.m. — Fitness center, Harrisonville Community Center, 2400 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville

$6 per person. Free for current class members.

Oct. 28 and 29

Haunted hayrides

6 p.m.–10 p.m. — Harrisonville City Park

$5 per rider (ages 2 and under ride free). Join the Harrisonville Parks & Rec for a night of “thrills and chills.”

Free bounce house and face painting for children ages 3–10 will be availabe both nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 816-380-8980 for more information.

Oct. 30

Pumpkin painting

2 p.m.–3 p.m. — North Park Activity Center

Free event, pre-registration required. After painting pumpking, participating will have opportunity for a free hayride around North Park complex.

Costumes welcome.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2015-16 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Harrisonville farmers market,

Saturdays

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville square

Produce, plants, pastries and other goods available. Call 816-507-2838 for more information.

Horticulture clinic, Wednesdays

9 a.m. to noon — Cass County Master Gardeners will be available Wednesday mornings at the University of Missouri Extension center in Harrisonville, 201 W. Wall St.

The Master Gardeners will be available through September. For assistance, stop by the Extension center or call 816-380-8460.

Cass County Rescue Mission,

Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

MONTHLY

Harrisonville Community Garden meeting: 10 a.m., first Saturdays through October, held at the garden north of the library at 400 E. Mechanic St. Meetings are open to the public (gardeners or not) and will cover a different topic every month.

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

VFW Post 4409 meetings: 7-8 p.m., second Wednesdays at the VFW Post building, 1804 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. The VFW invites all veterans to join the camaraderie and understanding of veteran issues with the Harrisonville post.

Cass Lodge #147 breakfast: 7-10 a.m., second Saturdays at the Masonic Hall, 405 N. Independence St., Harrisonville. This “all you can eat” offering is open to the public.

