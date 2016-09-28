Kaepernick’s protest gives opportunity to consider new perspectives

National anthem celebrates death of slaves fighting for freedom

Before Kaepernick’s protest, before scores of media outlets were covering the man and the issues he raised, I did not know “The Star-Spangled Banner” harbors verses that celebrate the death of slaves fighting for their freedom.

Francis Scott Key, a slaveholder himself, would write what would later become the anthem after Fort McHenry was bombarded by the British, in 1814. Many slaves freed during previous battles had aligned themselves with the British, who vowed not to return the slaves to their owners after the fighting ceased.

The morning after Fort McHenry was attacked, Key saw the fort’s flag still standing and was inspired to write the anthem, including the following verses:

“No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Writing in The Intercept, Jon Schwarz explains that when Key penned those lines, “he was taking great satisfaction in the death of slaves who’d freed themselves.”

The irony of the anthem, then, is that Key exulted in the death of people literally fighting for freedom while declaring the very nation that permitted slavery as the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”