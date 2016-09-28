Kaepernick’s protest gives opportunity to consider new perspectives

In a column last week, David Coffelt criticized 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his protest against the oppression of people of color.
This, according to Kaepernick, is why he’s protesting:
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Coffelt, in an attempt to delegitimize Kaepernick, implied the quarterback has not donated to causes that address the issues he’s protesting. But early this month, weeks before Coffelt’s column was published, Kaepernick announced he will donate $1 million to community charities.
I applaud Kaepernick, for his words and his actions. I have seen too many disturbing videos of police using lethal force against people of color not to.
What causes black teens to be 21 times more likely to be killed by police than white teens? What compels officers to shoot a black man for reaching into an open car window, or reaching for his wallet, or walking backward, or writhing under the weight of two officers, or running away, or walking down the street, or lying on his back with his hands up? What compels an officer to shoot and kill a 12-year-old playing with a pellet gun?
Perhaps the triggers were pulled in fear. If that is so, then perhaps officers should be regularly screened while in an industry that so easily absolves lethal force.
Regardless, the issue cannot be divorced from institutionalized racism — broad systems conceived by white people that benefit white people while handcuffing people of color, in both the literal and figurative sense.
Far from addressing institutionalized racism, a well-documented reality in a number of areas — from education to employment and earnings to housing to incarceration — Coffelt instead made the illogical argument that black people should not criticize America and its symbols today because the country no longer enslaves or segregates their bodies.
Like Coffelt, I am white. Like Coffelt, I’ll never know what it’s like to be racially profiled, or be denied a home loan, or be sentenced to a longer prison term based on the color of my skin.
I can read about these topics every day for the rest of my life and never have to submit to the visceral lurch that so many people of color must experience when their country and its institutions treat them as Others.
Coffelt’s column revealed he has given little consideration to such minority perspectives.
His most obtuse line served as a sort of thesis for the piece.
Referring to Missouri Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, who refused to stand for the pledge of allegiance in solidarity with Kaepernick, Coffelt wrote:
“A black woman serving in the Missouri Senate was unheard of not that many years ago. She is now acting with total disrespect toward the nation that has given her that privilege.”
Yes, race relations have improved. Yet to argue such improvement precludes further progress reveals not only that Coffelt remains unaffected by today’s injustices, but that he is unmoved by injustices experienced by those less privileged than himself.
This is why Kaepernick’s protest is so important and necessary: It offers Coffelt and me and every other white person a chance to consider worldviews removed from our own.
I implore Coffelt to listen to these voices with an open mind, to care for justice more than rituals and to summon compassion rather than fuel for his ad hominem criticisms.