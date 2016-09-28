Kaepernick’s protest gives opportunity to consider new perspectives

By MAX LONDBERG

September 28, 2016 

San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before a game Sunday.

  • National anthem celebrates death of slaves fighting for freedom

    Before Kaepernick’s protest, before scores of media outlets were covering the man and the issues he raised, I did not know “The Star-Spangled Banner” harbors verses that celebrate the death of slaves fighting for their freedom.

    Francis Scott Key, a slaveholder himself, would write what would later become the anthem after Fort McHenry was bombarded by the British, in 1814. Many slaves freed during previous battles had aligned themselves with the British, who vowed not to return the slaves to their owners after the fighting ceased.

    The morning after Fort McHenry was attacked, Key saw the fort’s flag still standing and was inspired to write the anthem, including the following verses:

    “No refuge could save the hireling and slave

    From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,

    And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

    O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

    Writing in The Intercept, Jon Schwarz explains that when Key penned those lines, “he was taking great satisfaction in the death of slaves who’d freed themselves.”

    The irony of the anthem, then, is that Key exulted in the death of people literally fighting for freedom while declaring the very nation that permitted slavery as the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

In a column last week, David Coffelt criticized 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his protest against the oppression of people of color.

This, according to Kaepernick, is why he’s protesting:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Coffelt, in an attempt to delegitimize Kaepernick, implied the quarterback has not donated to causes that address the issues he’s protesting. But early this month, weeks before Coffelt’s column was published, Kaepernick announced he will donate $1 million to community charities.

I applaud Kaepernick, for his words and his actions. I have seen too many disturbing videos of police using lethal force against people of color not to.

What causes black teens to be 21 times more likely to be killed by police than white teens? What compels officers to shoot a black man for reaching into an open car window, or reaching for his wallet, or walking backward, or writhing under the weight of two officers, or running away, or walking down the street, or lying on his back with his hands up? What compels an officer to shoot and kill a 12-year-old playing with a pellet gun?

Perhaps the triggers were pulled in fear. If that is so, then perhaps officers should be regularly screened while in an industry that so easily absolves lethal force.

Regardless, the issue cannot be divorced from institutionalized racism — broad systems conceived by white people that benefit white people while handcuffing people of color, in both the literal and figurative sense.

Far from addressing institutionalized racism, a well-documented reality in a number of areas — from education to employment and earnings to housing to incarceration — Coffelt instead made the illogical argument that black people should not criticize America and its symbols today because the country no longer enslaves or segregates their bodies.

Like Coffelt, I am white. Like Coffelt, I’ll never know what it’s like to be racially profiled, or be denied a home loan, or be sentenced to a longer prison term based on the color of my skin.

I can read about these topics every day for the rest of my life and never have to submit to the visceral lurch that so many people of color must experience when their country and its institutions treat them as Others.

Coffelt’s column revealed he has given little consideration to such minority perspectives.

His most obtuse line served as a sort of thesis for the piece.

Referring to Missouri Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, who refused to stand for the pledge of allegiance in solidarity with Kaepernick, Coffelt wrote:

“A black woman serving in the Missouri Senate was unheard of not that many years ago. She is now acting with total disrespect toward the nation that has given her that privilege.”

Yes, race relations have improved. Yet to argue such improvement precludes further progress reveals not only that Coffelt remains unaffected by today’s injustices, but that he is unmoved by injustices experienced by those less privileged than himself.

This is why Kaepernick’s protest is so important and necessary: It offers Coffelt and me and every other white person a chance to consider worldviews removed from our own.

I implore Coffelt to listen to these voices with an open mind, to care for justice more than rituals and to summon compassion rather than fuel for his ad hominem criticisms.

