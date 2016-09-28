Sheriff’s crime report: Sept. 12–18

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

09/13/16 10:30 STATE ROUTE T, ARCHIE

On September 13, 2016, a deputy took a report of stealing by deceit in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. Victim reported that someone sent him a fake check and he cashed the check to send the unknown suspect the money. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Belton

09/12/16 06:46 PROSPECT/195TH, BELTON

On September 12, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to 195th Street and Prospect Avenue for a report of property damage. A deputy spoke to an employee of Decker Construction Services who said someone damaged a 2001 Vermeer T665 trencher and a 2003 Bobcat. No suspects have been identified.

Creighton

09/12/16 16:23 2ND ST, CREIGHTON

On Monday, September 12, 2016 at approximately 1625 hours a deputy was dispatched to West 2nd Street, Creighton, Missouri in reference to a report of a burglary not in progress. Victim said someone broke into his mobile trailer through a window. A suspect has not been identified.

Drexel

09/18/16 15:43 STATE ROUTE A, DREXEL

On September 18, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to E. State Route A Drexel, Missouri for a report of a burglary. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke to a victim who said that on September 17, 2016 he returned home and found three suspects in his garage looking for gas. The victim then realized after the suspects left that they had stole several items from the residence. The suspects have not been identified.

Freeman

09/12/16 18:42 STATE ROUTE 2, FREEMAN

On September 12, 2016, at approximately 1900 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. Highway 2, Freeman, Missouri in reference to a stealing. The victim reported an individual stole his cell phone and sold it for money. A suspect was identified.

Garden City

09/13/16 15:04 AUSTIN RD, GARDEN CITY

On September 13th, 2016 at approximately 1525 hours a deputy was dispatched to south Austin Road, Garden City, Missouri in reference to stolen property. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

Gunn City

09/13/16 20:32 ZOOK ST, GUNN CITY

On September 13, 2016 at 2125 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. Zook Street in Gunn City. In reference to electric power being stolen from outside outlet by neighbor. The victim told a deputy that his neighbor has been plugging an extension cord into the outlet outside his house, while he was at work. A deputy did not observe any extension cord plugged into the house at the time of deputy arrival. Suspect has been identified.

Harrisonville

09/12/16 05:44 278TH/BUFORD, HARRISONVILLE

On 09/12/2016, at approximately 0553 hours, a deputy responded to the area of E 278th Street and S. Buford Road, in reference to suspicious activity. An investigation lead to an arrest on a Hickory County Sheriff’s Office warrant for possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon in a jail. An investigation also lead to the issuance of multiple summons’ to other suspects for possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/12/16 23:34 STATE ROUTE 7, HARRISONVILLE

On September 12, 2016 a deputy responded to South State Route 7, Harrisonville, Missouri for a report of a disturbance no longer in progess with shots fired. A victim told a deputy that a vehicle pulled into his driveway near the gate and he fired a single shot at the vehicle.

09/18/16 11:24 PECULIAR DR/251ST, HARRISONVILLE

On September 18, 2016, a deputy was dispatched to Peculiar Drive south of the bridge with no exits for a possible dead body. A deputy arrived on the scene and found a white female laying face down in the west ditch of southbound I-49 at mile marker 162.6 with no signs of life. Supervisor was notified and scene secured.

09/18/16 12:28 BRUSH COLLEGE RD, HARRISONVILLE

On September 18, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to S. Brush College Road in rural Harrisonville, Missouri for a report of stealing. A deputy spoke to a victim who said that someone stole approximately $2,400 off her Wal-Mart credit card. No suspects have been identified.