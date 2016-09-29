Raymore-Peculiar schools

Homecoming royalty

Samantha Shakes and Jordan Gregory are this fall’s homecoming king and queen at Raymore-Peculiar High School. Their names were announced during homecoming festivities Sept. 16-17.

Underclass attendants were juniors Amy Cambridge and Doug Adolphson, brother-and-sister sophomores Morgan Houston and Matthew Houston and freshmen Chloe Clark and Shawn Courtney.

Milestone for art teacher

Ray-Pec East Middle School art teacher Kris Dillon has been chosen to serve as a member of the new Teacher Advisory Board for the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Board members will advise the museum’s education staff on programming for students and teachers, while keeping the museum up to date on educational trends and issues.

Foundation recognized

The Peculiar Chamber of Commerce honored the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation as its Business of the Month for September.

The recognition took place during a Friday Coffee on Sept. 16.