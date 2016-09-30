Loss to Jaguars heartbreaker for Ray-Pec

The only thing certain about competing in the Suburban Gold Football conference is that sooner or later an opponent will break your heart.

Raymore-Peculiar knows that feeling all too well.

Last Friday against Blue Springs South, the Panthers had a 13-point lead in the third quarter. But the Jaguars came roaring back, and the Panthers suffered a tough 35-33 loss in Blue Springs.

“If you’re a high school football fan it was a great game, but for us it was one of those heartbreakers,” said Ray-Pec coach Tom Kruse. “We are up 13 and if we don’t make a mistake here or there, maybe it’s different.”

The game turned on an expected play. After Panthers running back Grant Ardito scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter, Blue Springs South blocked the extra point, providing just enough spark to ignite a second-half rally.

The Jaguars scored on their next two possessions and led late in the fourth quarter 35-27.

“In high school football, momentum is everything,” said Kruse.

And momentum can swing either way at any time. A Blue Springs south mistake would give Ray-Pec one more shot to win the game.

On fourth down, the Jaguars snapped the ball over the punter’s head and into the end zone. The Panthers fell on the ball and out of nowhere they were only a two-point conversion from sending the game into overtime.

Ray-Pec put all their money on a halfback option play. From the snap it looked like the right call, but South blew up the play by covering the intended receiver and then stopping Ardito just short of the goal line.

“The bottom line was defensively they made a play and we were just short of the pylon,” said Kruse.

Ardito completed 11 of 17 passes for 122 yards and rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ray-Pec’s attack. Chris McKinzy rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Trent Mitchell ran for 95 yards and a TD.

The Panthers (4 -2) are on a two game losing streak, but hope to turn things around tonight at Park Hill (3 – 3).

Not too long ago when both of these schools were in Class 5, these two teams were not only conference rivals, but would often clash in the state semifinals.

“They are a really good team,” said Kruse. “They are finding that this conference is a tough league. They have been competitive in all their games. Right now they are 3-3 but they could have easily been 5-1.”