Missed opportunities lead Roosters’ defeat

A missed opportunity can turn a close soccer game into a rout. That’s what the Pleasant Hill Rooster soccer team found out recently against Knob Noster and Excelsior Springs.

At Knob Noster, everything clicked as the Roosters walked away with a 10 -0 drubbing of the Panthers on Sept. 22. A few days later against Excelsior Springs, just the opposite happened.

Pleasant Hill had the early offensive momentum, but it was the Tigers who scored two goals in the first half on their way to a 6 -1 MVRC West Conference win Tuesday at Pleasant Hill.

“I thought we created the first couple of chances,” said Pleasant Hill coach Edson Ortiz. “The first chance they had they put it away, and then the second chance they had they put it away on a mistake we made. After that I felt like we go lost and put our heads down a bit and we were just never able to get back into the game.”

Getting down early forced the Roosters to use an all-or-nothing strategy to get back into the game. Unfortunately, it was more nothing than all. The Tigers scored three more goals in the second period before junior Matt Dobson found the back of the net for the Roosters with 9:55 left in the game.

Freshman Jayden Reyes brought the ball down field and with a lucky bounce Dobson made the goal.

“It wasn’t really me it was a team effort,” said Dobson. “I don’t think it should have taken a whole game to get it.”

The freshman – junior combination is something that Ortiz is excited about.

“In terms of development, what I am seeing from our freshman is something that I was not expecting at all,” said Ortiz. “It’s amazing watching those freshmen develop and it’s exciting for the future.”

As for Dobson, he is developing into one of the most complete players Ortiz has seen in his high school coaching career.

“He’s hands down one of the best players I have ever coached at a high school level,” said Ortiz. “He is a great leader by example and I am glad our freshmen get to watch him play.”

The Roosters, 2-11 after the loss, will try to rebound with three more at home against Grain Valley, Oak Grove, and Harrisonville before finishing the regular season on the road at Green Ridge, Van Horn, and a rematch with Excelsior Springs.