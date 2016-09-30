Grain Valley leaves Wildcats with loss

The Grain Valley Eagles brought their Missouri River Valley Conference farewell tour to Harrisonville last Friday, and it’s a game that won’t soon be forgotten.

Grain Valley hadn’t won at Memorial stadium since 2002, but the last time around that was about to change. Grain Valley had a nine-point lead by the first quarter and eventually put the Wildcats down 19-7 on homecoming night.

Breaking up can be hard to do. This may be the last time Harrisonville will see Grain Valley, which will move next year to the Suburban Conference, for some time.

“What makes it hurt so bad is that we feel like we should have played better and competed better,” said Harrisonville coach Brent Maxwell. “We just know we haven’t played our best football the last three weeks and that’s tough to swallow.”

What used to come easy for the Wildcats now seems more challenging. Little things that used to go Harrisonville’s way now seem to be bouncing right into the hands of their opponents.

“Right now we are stuck in that rut,” said Maxwell. “I think we have to learn to play with some fun and enthusiasm. We just have to keep that focus and stay a little bit more relaxed on game nights rather than thinking every play has to go for a touchdown or be perfect.”

Grain Valley, 4-2, jumped ahead with a 29-yard field goal by Nate Chaiprathum and an interception return by Bennett Disco.

Harrisonville pulled within 9-7 on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Eickhorst to Morgan Selemaea in the second quarter, but a 1-yard TD run by Tate Collum put Grain Valley up 16-7 by halftime. Chaiprathum added a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.

This is a roller coaster season for the Wildcats. After winning their first three games, they have fallen into a three game losing streak and now stand 3-3 on the season. The good thing for Harrisonville is that there is still time to regroup before the Class 4 District 6 playoffs begin.

Less than one point separate Grandview, Grain Valley, and Harrisonville in the district standings. If the Wildcats finish strong they could still have home field advantage as the top seed.

“I have been pleased with how they have handled the adversity,” said Maxwell. “At some point this will break and start going much better for us.”

Right now it’s just one game at a time, and after the Grain Valley loss, even Maxwell couldn’t quite remember who the next opponent was.

“Next week we have …,” Maxwell paused. “Good question. I am worried about one week at a time.”

This week Harrisonville travels to longtime rival Pleasant Hill, which like the Wildcats is 3-3 for the year. While Harrisonville looks to get back on the winning track, the Roosters, who are coming off an impressive 28-14 victory over Oak Grove, will be looking for a signature win in the Class 3 District 7 standings.