Sherwood softball keeps on winning

It may be one of the best kept secrets in Cass County sports.

Last season the Sherwood girls’ softball team finished 17-6 and reached the Class 2 state quarterfinals. This year, the Marksmen stood 19-1 after Monday, when they continued their winning ways with a 9-1 victory over Lamar on their home field.

The Marksmen broke the game open early with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, including at three-run home run by senior Brytni Hummel. The Tigers could never crack the code of Sherwood pitcher Abby Atkin. Arkin only gave up one run and that wasn’t until the sixth inning.

“She is a great pitcher, but we have great players behind her too,” said Sherwood coach Lonny Price. “She keeps the score zero and we need those other girls to get some runs, but with a pitcher like her it makes it a lot easier.”

The Marksmen are aiming for a higher finish than last year’s Class 2 state quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Lathrop.

“We stack our season at the end so we play a lot of good teams right into district play to get us ready,” said Price. “We see a lot of different ranges. We see some really fast pitchers, some that spin the ball, or others who do a good job of changing speeds.”

Atkin, who has been playing softball since she was 6, has signed to play for Missouri Southern next year. Before she leaves Sherwood she is not only hoping for a championship trophy, but is chasing a few milestones of her own. Atkin is closing on a season-high 300 strikeouts, and a career mark of 1,000.

“I am super excited,” said Atkin. “I think this is the best team we have ever had, and I have a chance to set some career records.”