Drexel honors its football past with a victory

Drexel High School played its first varsity football game 50 years ago, and last Friday the Bobcats were ready for a celebration.

Last Friday, teammates from the last five decades gathered once again to be honored by the school and remember the good old days as the Bobcats hosted Rich Hill.

And the current Bobcats added to the celebration, downing Rich Hill in a 48-32 Western Missouri Conference shootout that started after all the former Bobcats were honored on the field.

Drexel invited back everyone – players, managers, water boys and cheerleaders included - to help celebrate a program that started in 1966. The Drexel Booster Club sold T-shirts and walking tacos too.

Some of those teams from the early 1970s put their mark on the Bobcat program. From 1972 through 1974, Drexel compiled a record of 30-3, won four conference championships and appeared in a state two state semifinals and one championship game.

"I felt like the guys were really excited to play that game and had a sense of pride to play for all of those players that previously played here," said Drexel head coach Ryan Holden. "It was really exciting for our kids to see some of the guys who put up some of those banners from the past from the semifinals and finals. They hear the stories about them so they got to meet some of those guys."

On this night, Rich Hill 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the WEMO, gave the Bobcats all they could handle for three quarters, but a 10-minute, 24-point explosion by the Drexel offense proved to be the difference.

Drexel, 4-2 overall and in the WEMO, led at halftime by four and extended its lead to 24-12 by scoring on its opening drive of the third quarter.

Rich Hill, which was consistently able to convert on third and long, mounted two scoring drives and took a 26-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The key, according to Holden, is for the Bobcats to not worry about the previous play, but to focus on the next play mentally.

"Something bad is going to happen at some point that you can’t control," said Holden. "You just have to move to the next play. If you dwell on that last play, that’s when you start hanging you heads."

Ty Woltkamp rushed 28 times for 269 yards and two touchdowns for Drexel. Not far behind was Keegan Nichols with 21 carries for 157 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Cole Barnhart had seven tackles and a quarterback sack.

Tonight Drexel will be at home to face the 0-6 Sherwood Marksmen.