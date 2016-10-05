Update to Harrisonville tattoo ordinance delayed

Dale Williamson, a tattoo artist and Harrisonville native, thought the most recent aldermen meeting would reveal if he could open a parlor in his hometown.

Williamson first addressed the board at its June 3 meeting, saying then that city codes were so restrictive that they prevented him from opening his parlor.

In a story that month, the Democrat revealed the codes were in fact so restrictive that they allow the city to deny a tattooing permit unless the manager or “person principally in charge” is a licensed physician.

Williamson, not being a doctor, hoped that with the ordinance on the agenda at the Oct. 3 meeting, the Harrisonville Board of Aldermen would rectify the regulations.

Instead, the vote was tabled for the next meeting, Oct. 17, after a lengthy discussion about whether or not a tattoo parlor should be allowed on the square.

“They want to pick a business on the square and they don’t want a tattoo shop,” said Seth McCubbin, Williamson’s cousin.

Williamson said he has a verbal agreement to rent a building on the square and is simply waiting for the OK from the city.

The proposed guidelines for tattoo shops were recommended to the board by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Among the stipulations are that tattoo parlors be located 300 feet from churches and schools (the same requirement goes for liquor stores) and that they be designated a “C-2” establishment, which does not qualify to do business on the Harrisonville square.

There was some discussion about whether the square was within 300 feet of a church but no definitive conclusion made.

Due to the delay in updating the ordinance, Williamson said he’s considering opening a parlor in a different city.

“I don’t know why everybody’s focusing on the bad. I’ve never done anything wrong. I’ve never had a speeding ticket,” Williamson said.

After the meeting, McCubbin contended proposing similar regulations for tattoo parlors as liquor stores is unfair.

Alderman Josh Stafford expressed his dismay that the process to update the law has required so many months of deliberation.

“This has taken entirely too long,” Stafford said. “I’m a little disappointed we’re not better prepared for this.”

After the meeting, Mayor Brian Hasek agreed with Stafford in that the process had taken too long.

But he added, “I’m glad something wasn’t passed because I don’t think we have it ironed out. It seems like some didn’t like the extra restrictions, and I’m not a big (proponent) of restrictions.”

Community Development Director Rick DeLuca, whose department was tasked with researching tattoo regulations, said the process was time consuming and hindered somewhat by short staff levels.

“We went through all of the applicable state laws. We had to become comfortable that the state of Missouri had things covered before we decided to delete the entire (Harrisonville tattoo ordinance). We researched the industry. It took us quite a while just to come up with a recommendation,” DeLuca wrote by email.