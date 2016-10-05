Questions from the media blocked by mayor, attorney

Despite having a dedicated slot on the agenda, a question-and-answer session between the Harrisonville Board of Aldermen and media was not honored at an Oct. 3 meeting.

The “questions from the media” agenda item comes just before the board adjourns, but city attorney John Fairfield, who was recently appointed by Mayor Brian Hasek, said in his experience no other municipality allows questions from the media during council meetings.

Alderman David Dickerson then made a motion to adjourn, and the board adjourned before taking questions.

The city has an ordinance designating “questions from the media” as an agenda item during public meetings, and the meeting’s agenda listed “questions from the media,” so Dickerson’s motion and Fairfield’s counsel may have broken city law.

However, Fairfield contended later by phone that items on the agenda are not always taken up during a meeting. He cited executive sessions and ceremonial matter as examples.

“Once an agenda is in place, it’s within the mayor’s discretion on how that agenda is handled,” Fairfield said.

He added his view that the Democrat was making a “mountain out of a mole hill” by reporting on the incident.

Former aldermen Bret Reece wrote by email that the “question from the media” section is not an item the mayor can abrogate because it is written into city ordinance.

“Someone needs to point out that he illegally disregarded the ordinance. It may come up in public participation soon,” Reece wrote.

Fairfield added that the board needs a simple majority to add items to an agenda item.