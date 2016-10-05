Burnt District Festival kicks off Pink-Tober-Fest in Cass

More information

Upcoming Pink-Tober-Fest events

All proceeds generated from the following events, exept where noted otherwise, will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization.

All month long

• Pink donation buckets are located at local chamber-affiliated businesses throughout Cass County.

• The Peculiar post office will donate a portion of stamp sales to the cause. The office is located at 401 Schug Ave., Peculiar.

• Florals by Tallgrass, at 2009 Plaza Drive in Harrisonville, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

• Family Tree Furniture, at 401 Main St. in Belton, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

Oct. 11

All day — Stacks Youth Project, 305 N Scott Ave., 50/50 raffle

Oct. 13

5–8 p.m. — Thursday at the Barn, wine/shop crawl in Harrisonville, at the Red Barn Ranch. Event is sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events and the Red Barn Ranch. It will feature the Susan G. Komen Connect KC virtual mammogram technology and a photo booth provided by VantagePoint Photography.

Oct. 14

10 a.m.–4 p.m. — Mobile Mammogram RV at the Belton Wellness Center, 16400 N. Mullen Road.

1 p.m. — River Oaks Golf Course, 14204 St. Andrews Drive in Grandview. Scramble game.

Oct. 15

8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Pink pancake breakfast at the Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, 2800 Rock Haven Road.

Oct. 29

9 a.m.–9 p.m. — “Give Cancer the Boot,” at the Pine Dell horse farm, 19909 E. 175th St., Pleasant Hill

Featuring: a fashion show sponsored by Joni’s Fashions; a horse show sponsored by Pony Express and live FFA auction. Vendor booths will be available and will be sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events.

Oct. 29

5 p.m.–8 p.m. — Pink “Boo” Bash Halloween party at the Memorial building in Pleasant Hill, 212 Cedar St.

For more information contact one of your local chamber offices.