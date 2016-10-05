Burnt District Festival kicks off Pink-Tober-Fest in Cass

By MAX LONDBERG

    Upcoming Pink-Tober-Fest events

    All proceeds generated from the following events, exept where noted otherwise, will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization.

    All month long

    • Pink donation buckets are located at local chamber-affiliated businesses throughout Cass County.

    • The Peculiar post office will donate a portion of stamp sales to the cause. The office is located at 401 Schug Ave., Peculiar.

    • Florals by Tallgrass, at 2009 Plaza Drive in Harrisonville, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

    • Family Tree Furniture, at 401 Main St. in Belton, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

    Oct. 11

    All day — Stacks Youth Project, 305 N Scott Ave., 50/50 raffle

    Oct. 13

    5–8 p.m. — Thursday at the Barn, wine/shop crawl in Harrisonville, at the Red Barn Ranch. Event is sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events and the Red Barn Ranch. It will feature the Susan G. Komen Connect KC virtual mammogram technology and a photo booth provided by VantagePoint Photography.

    Oct. 14

    10 a.m.–4 p.m. — Mobile Mammogram RV at the Belton Wellness Center, 16400 N. Mullen Road.

    1 p.m. — River Oaks Golf Course, 14204 St. Andrews Drive in Grandview. Scramble game.

    Oct. 15

    8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Pink pancake breakfast at the Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, 2800 Rock Haven Road.

    Oct. 29

    9 a.m.–9 p.m. — “Give Cancer the Boot,” at the Pine Dell horse farm, 19909 E. 175th St., Pleasant Hill

    Featuring: a fashion show sponsored by Joni’s Fashions; a horse show sponsored by Pony Express and live FFA auction. Vendor booths will be available and will be sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events.

    Oct. 29

    5 p.m.–8 p.m. — Pink “Boo” Bash Halloween party at the Memorial building in Pleasant Hill, 212 Cedar St.

    For more information contact one of your local chamber offices.

A column of pink balloons knotted together rose up on either side of about a dozen runners, decked out in glow sticks, for the start of the second annual 5K run/walk.

The runners took off from the brick start line on the square and ran into a brisk night toward City Park.

The 5K run/walk, on the first night of the Burnt District Festival in Harrisonville, marked the beginning of another special program: Pink-Tober-Fest.

The program is a collaboration of the five Cass County chambers of commerce. Multiple events throughout the month will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization — the largest nonprofit source of funding to combat breast cancer in the world. Pink-Tober-Fest will run through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s never been done before,” said Bing Schimmelpfenning. “It’s unifying the county.”

Schimmelpfenning is the president of the Cass County Coalition of Chambers of Commerce, which conceived of the Pink-Tober-Fest, was excited about the possibilities of the new breast cancer awareness program.

Ashley Schrock, one of the glow run participants, said the proceeds from the race will also benefit a local mammogram program to help local women pay for the detection screenings.

Schimmelpfenning added local businesses can participate in Pink-Tober-Fest in a variety of ways, and the multiple events scheduled throughout the month will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization.

