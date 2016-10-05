Burnt District Festival kicks off Pink-Tober-Fest in Cass

A column of pink balloons knotted together rose up on either side of about a dozen runners, decked out in glow sticks, for the start of the second annual 5K run/walk.
The runners took off from the brick start line on the square and ran into a brisk night toward City Park.
The 5K run/walk, on the first night of the Burnt District Festival in Harrisonville, marked the beginning of another special program: Pink-Tober-Fest.
The program is a collaboration of the five Cass County chambers of commerce. Multiple events throughout the month will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization — the largest nonprofit source of funding to combat breast cancer in the world. Pink-Tober-Fest will run through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It’s never been done before,” said Bing Schimmelpfenning. “It’s unifying the county.”
Schimmelpfenning is the president of the Cass County Coalition of Chambers of Commerce, which conceived of the Pink-Tober-Fest, was excited about the possibilities of the new breast cancer awareness program.
Ashley Schrock, one of the glow run participants, said the proceeds from the race will also benefit a local mammogram program to help local women pay for the detection screenings.
Schimmelpfenning added local businesses can participate in Pink-Tober-Fest in a variety of ways, and the multiple events scheduled throughout the month will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization.