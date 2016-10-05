Community members place garden memorials on hospital grounds

To honor their parents, Rebecca Morton and William Meyer purchased a granite bench for the Memorial Garden at Cass Regional Medical Center. The bench honors Helen Meyer, their mother, and C.W. Meyer, their father.

The bench faces west, because of the Meyers’ love of California, where they lived for several years following his retirement.

“The bench will be a wonderful tribute to both of our parents,” Morton said. “Our father put his heart and soul into Cass Regional Medical Center. We will enjoy coming back and sitting on this bench, remembering all the good times from our years in Harrisonville.”

Dorothy “Dotti” Harper, an Auxilian at Cass Regional, suffered the loss of her two adult children, Terry Downs and Shere Nicholson. She had no local resting place to visit to remember her son and daughter. She approached the Cass Regional Foundation seeking a way to memorialize her children. She decided to donate a bubbling boulder for the Memorial Garden at Cass Regional.

The sound of the bubbling water has added a soothing element to the garden.

“I wanted to add a feature that all could enjoy,” Harper said. “I’m so pleased with how it turned out.”

To learn more about how to honor or memorialize a loved one with the purchase of a garden feature, please contact Melissa Lattin, Cass Regional Foundation assistant, at (816) 380-5888, extension 4810, or email mlattin@cassregional.org.

Changes in deer season

The following was provided by Conservation Agent Phil Needham.

The Missouri archery deer season is underway and the November Firearms deer season is just around the corner and runs from Nov. 12–22. This column will answer some of the more common questions asked about the deer regulations.

In Cass County the urban zones portion of the firearms deer season has been eliminated, but the geographic urban zone in the county remains the same and is all Cass County north of 2 highway. In this zone firearm deer hunters can fill two antler-less permits and south of 2 highway they may only fill one antler-less permit. In the southern half of Cass County the 4 point antler rule is in effect while the urban zone portion has no 4 point rule.

Hunters may now only take two antlered deer in the archery and firearms season combined. Archery hunters can only take one antlered deer before the November portion of the firearms deer season, and firearms hunters can still only take one antlered deer.

For those that travel, if you are hunting in a county that is in a CWD management zone, on the opening weekend of firearms deer season (Nov. 12 & 13), the hunter must present their deer to a CWD sampling station. The CWD management zones are in north-central, central, and east-central Missouri and it does not apply to counties in west-central Missouri like Cass and the surrounding counties.

If a person takes a trophy deer that they plan to have mounted, you can decline the testing at the sampling station, but you still must present it to a sampling station and discuss the alternative ways of getting the CWD test done.

The last big change is that crossbows are now an accepted method to fill archery tags. This change was passed by the Conservation Commission to help deer hunters, who are an aging demographic, in order to make it easier for older and injured persons to participate in archery hunting.

Missourians care about their fish, forest and wildlife resources, and deer hunting is an important economic factor in many parts of the state. The amount of money deer hunters spend in the state creates thousands of jobs, and impacts the bottom line for many stores, campgrounds, and rural landowners. As always, if you have any questions call Phil Needham at 816-809-6259.