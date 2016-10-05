Sheriff’s crime report: Sept. 26–Oct. 2

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

09/29/16 20:06 STATE ROUTE B, ARCHIE

On 09/29/2016 at approximately 2010 hours a deputy was dispatched to State Route B, Archie, Missouri in reference to assisting another agency. An investigation revealed a male suspect fled on foot from Archie Police following a pursuit. Suspect was identified, but not located.

09/29/16 21:38 BUTCHER RD, ARCHIE

On 09/29/2016 at approximately 2138 hours a deputy was dispatched to Butcher Road, Archie, Missouri in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed multiple items were taken from a garage on this property. No suspects have been identified.

Belton

09/27/16 22:57 171ST ST, BELTON

On September 27, 2016 at about 2259 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the Cass County Sheriff's Office in reference to a walk in report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a victim who told a deputy someone had stolen his 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer over the Labor Day Holiday weekend. No suspects were identified.

Creighton

09/27/16 06:05 A ST, CREIGHTON

On Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at approximately 0654 hours a deputy was dispatched to A Street, Creighton, Missouri in reference to a report of stealing from a vehicle. A victim said someone cut the wires and hoses on his semi truck and removed the air horns. A suspect has not been identified.

East Lynne

09/27/16 21:10 MONROE ST, EAST LYNNE

On September 27, 2016, at approximately 2113 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Monroe, East Lynne, Missouri in reference to a Trespass. An investigation revealed someone forced entry into the house through the garage door. No items were missing from inside the residence.

Garden City

09/27/16 00:33 307/FAMULINER, GARDEN CITY

On September 26, 2016 at approximately 0033 hours, a deputy attempted a vehicle stop in the area of 307th and Famuliner on a white in color Dodge Ram pick up for failing to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated in a bean field north of 315th Street as a deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Grandview

10/01/16 22:50 GRAND SUMMIT BLVD , GRANDVIEW

On Saturday, October 1st 2016, at 2250 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Grand Summit Boulevard in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Grandview Police Department who were on the scene of an armed robbery. The suspect was not located.

Harrisonville

09/27/16 08:48 283RD ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at approximately 0853 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 283rd Street, Harrisonville, Missouri in reference to a report of stealing. A victim said someone stole some items from his garage. No suspects have been identified.

10/01/16 08:37 JEFFERSON PKY, HARRISONVILLE

On Saturday 10-01-2016 at approximately 0845 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S Jefferson Parkway in reference to a stealing. No suspects have been identified yet.

Pleasant Hill

09/29/16 10:16 STATE ROUTE K HIGHWAY, PLEASANT HILL

On September 29th, 2016, a deputy responded to the Cass County Jail located at 2501 W. Mechanic Street, Harrisonville, Missouri where a deputy met with a subject who wished to provide information with regard to the alleged sexual assault of two victims. The reporting party was unable to supply sufficient information to identify the alleged victims, but has agreed to have those parties contact a deputy for further investigation. It is undetermined at this time whether or not a crime has occurred.