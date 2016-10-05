Board agrees to (nearly) right utility errors

The Harrisonville Board of Aldermen voted Oct. 3 to nearly correct two utility errors that together amount to about $173,000 in improper billing.

Last month it was revealed that Hibbett Sports was overcharged for electricity by $30,470 since 2013, and the county-owned Cass County Justice Center was undercharged for water and sewer by $143,038 from April 2014 to June 2016.

The board adopted new policy for correcting these and potential future billing issues. The new policy states the city will repay overcharged customers dating back five years that the improper billing took place. For undercharged customers, the city will charge them dating back two years.

The justice center was undercharged for about 26 months, meaning it will not be obliged to repay the city for about two months that it was undercharged, amounting to about $6,000, from the spring of 2014.

“We need to be held accountable for our mistakes,” Alderman Matt Turner said.

He added after the meeting that the decision to go back two years to retroactively charge customers was made with small businesses and residential clients in mind.

“It’s to protect the small guy,” Turner said. “(A significant undercharge) could bankrupt him.”

The policy states customers that are undercharged will have double the amount of time that the error took place to repay. The county will thus have four years to repay the approximately $137,000 it owes.