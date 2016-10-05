Relaxed gun laws make carrying weapon easier

There were 1,114 justifiable homicides from 2009 through 2013, though those figures are not confined strictly to firearms used by a concealed carry holder. In 2013, there was one self-defense homicide with a gun for every 37 criminal homicides by guns.

The VPC also found concealed carry holders were responsible for 885 homicides since 2007, though the figure is likely low because some states forbid the release of such information.

Their expansion could disproportionately affect women. Missouri was the 16th worst state in terms of women murdered by males in 2014, according to the Violence Policy Center . That year, 1.26 females were murdered by men per 100,000 females.

Mark Hoekstra, a researcher at Texas A&M University, found that in states that similarly expand “stand your ground” laws, homicide rates increase by 7 to 9 percent, or about 600 more deaths per year by guns in a given state.

The bill will also expand “the castle doctrine to permit invited guests in a home to use deadly force on intruders.”

“People no longer have a duty to try to retreat before using lethal force if they think their life is in danger.”

Through the multifarious Senate Bill 656, Missouri legislators also voted to expand “stand your ground” laws.

New gun laws in Missouri have eased some restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon.

The Missouri legislature overturned a veto by Gov. Jay Nixon last month, voting to allow Missourians to carry a concealed weapon without the permit or training previously required. The new laws will become effective Jan. 1.

Rep. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, supported the bill, which also will expand stand-your-ground laws.

“Constitutional carry is pretty cut and dry of our stance on the Second Amendment, instead of all these restrictions and regulations,” Brattin said.

Some local law enforcement officers, though, raised concerns that the new laws may lead to more deaths by guns.

Lt. Brad Swanson, with the Belton Police Department, said that though he believes the Second Amendment should not be infringed, the current regulations serve an important purpose.

“I don’t think crime is at the point where we need all citizens to be armed,” Swanson said. “People can go buy a gun who haven’t even shot a gun.”

Swanson painted a scenario in which a disgruntled employee leaves a particularly straining day at work. “And he stops for a beer, and (later) is stopped by the police or goes home and his wife yells at him. Well, now he has a gun on his hip.”

Lt. Kevin Tieman, with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, said repealing the required permit and its accompanying training to carry a concealed weapon will lead to less informed, armed citizens.

“Without that (training) you’re going to rely on individuals to educate themselves or find proper resources on laws, and I think that’s going to cause some problems,” Tieman said.

Brattin recommended training for all firearm owners, but he questioned the thoroughness of the currently mandated eight-hour training to receive a concealed-carry permit.

“I disagree with the logic that this training is dire,” Brattin said. “(The training) broadly goes over the functioning of a firearm and laws in place, and you shoot 20 rounds. Come on, 20 rounds shot and all of a sudden they’re happy with you shooting a firearm?

Brattin believes it is the responsibility of owners to train themselves.

“But the Constitution still stands: that the right to bear arms shall not be infringed, unless you decide to break the law,” he said.

What gun owners should know

Teddy Bitner has spent the past few weeks familiarizing himself with the coming changes to gun laws in the state. Bitner provides educational sessions on gun laws and is a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office.

Bitner said that though a permit is no longer legally required, Missourians can still elect to purchase permits from their local sheriffs’ offices. Doing so could be beneficial to them if they violate concealed carry rules.

According to state law, there are 17 locations in which weapons are forbidden, including airports, government buildings, schools and colleges, childcare facilities and sporting events of more than 5,000 people.

Those who are discovered to have a weapon in any of those places may be treated with more leniency if they have a permit, Bitner said.

“If I do not have a permit and walk into a daycare center, and it’s discovered I have a weapon, it’s an automatic class B misdemeanor or class D felony. … It is a go-to-jail event,” Bitner said. With a permit, a concealed carry holder may simply be asked to leave.

“The repercussions are much greater (without a permit). That’s not true across the board, but it’s true in general,” he said.

The new law will also allow Missourians to purchase a lifetime concealed-carry permit for $500. However, Bitner said a lifetime permit will not be recognized anywhere outside Missouri.

The law also enacts 10- and 25-year permits for $200 and $250, respectively. Sheriffs will conduct a name-based criminal background check before issuing the new extended permits.

Bitner added Missourians who carry concealed without a permit are subject to the laws in neighboring states. For example, Iowa does not recognize Constitutional carry, and Illinois does not recognize any concealed-carry permits from other states.

Kansas and Arkansas, Bitner said, do not criminalize Constitutional carry.

Advice from Lee’s Summit police

Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, advised those who carry a concealed weapon to always have a plan in mind for interacting with law enforcement officials.

He also advised keeping abreast of current laws and areas in which weapons are prohibited.

“If you have contact with an officer on a traffic stop you can do simple things to keep everyone safe and the situation under control,” Depue said in an email statement.

He included the following six tips that, generally, can ensure a safe interaction with police during a traffic stop.

• Once stopped, roll down your window so the officer can clearly see inside your car as they approach.

• Turn on your dome light if possible so it is easy for the officer to see inside the passenger compartment of your car if the stop is after dark or in a poorly lighted area.

• Keep your seatbelt fastened and don’t search for documents or your driver’s license as the officer is approaching your window.

• During your initial contact, once the officer is done speaking, let the officer know that you are armed and the location of the weapon in the vehicle.

• Once you speak with the officer, follow instructions. At all times, keep your hands visible, preferably on the steering wheel.

• The officer will instruct you on how to proceed. Depending on where your firearm is, you may be asked to exit the vehicle or you may be asked to slowly and carefully reach for any documents the officer needs.