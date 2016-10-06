In this country, we have the right to make our dreams realities

One more than one occasion, I have dreamed that I was back at the University of Missouri during finals week. As I’m preparing to go from one building to the next, I suddenly realize that I need to take a final exam completely across campus for a class that I had forgotten to attend all semester.

Panic immediately sets in and I usually wake up in a cold sweat. Perhaps you have had a similar dream.

I recently read an interesting article on the subject of dreams of this nature. While there have been no actual studies performed to ascertain the cause or meaning of these dreams, this particular author had some insight. It was his feeling that very busy people who are undergoing some sort of stress in their lives will dream about forgetting to do something terribly important, like attend class or take the final exam.

I don’t know if there’s any validity to his thought, I just know that I have experienced that dream, in differing versions, along with a few other really strange ones. In fact, because of my dreaming habits, I have been forced to change the station that I was listening to on my Sirius radio.

I love listening to the old radio programs from the late 1930s to the mid-1950s. I really enjoy the old comedy skits, the Westerns and the detective programs. Apparently I began adapting myself to being a detective in my sleep.

More than once, Linda has had to awaken me as I was obviously involved in a murder investigation, a fistfight or a shoot-out.

While I don’t remember those dreams very well, I’m guessing that I was never being extremely funny, nor was I roping cattle. Now, my Sirius radio is tuned to big band music from the 1940s. As far as I know, I haven’t yet dreamed of being Glenn Miller or Benny Goodman.

We spend a lot of time in this country talking about dreams — not subconscious, random, meaningless thoughts that come in the middle of the night, but dreams about tomorrow. We all have ideas and visions about what the future could entail for us, individually or collectively as a community or as a nation.

Many of us can recall the famous Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” speech. His vision for this nation was that we could all one day live in peace with one another regardless of race. While there has been vast improvement in that area, I pray and hope that his dream will one day become a reality.

Being a citizen of the United States of America is a privilege that gives us an advantage over most of the rest of the world. Everyone has the right to dream, but in this country, you also have the right to attempt to make your dream come true.

I, for one, am extremely thankful for the opportunities that have been afforded me over the extent of my lifetime. As a good friend shared with me in conversation this past week, life has been better to us than we could have ever dared dream.

I realize that life doesn’t always work out perfectly for many folks. Bad things happen to good people. The good news is that we can always pick ourselves up, face a new day and try, try again.

So, let’s forget the goofy dreams that make no sense, that are not relevant, and that are only there to laugh about later. Don’t forget the dream, the passion, the vision for a better life and a better tomorrow. Our country has become the greatest nation on earth because of such. Let’s keep on keepin’ on.

Dream!

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident.