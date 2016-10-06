Cass County community notes

EAST LYNNE

• Only one fire call came in for the week ending Sept. 28, and that was an animal call. Basketball games are still going on, and the first responders are helping out.

• You may safely dispose of electronics from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mill Walk Mall in Harrisonville, in front of the Family Center. Most items may be recycled for free, but visit surplusexchange.org for fees on hard-to-recycle equipment. Cash and checks only will be accepted.

• In September, Jim and Misty Terrell and children Charlotte and Sam got to explore the natural wonders of Arizona after a family member, who works for American Airlines, snagged four standby fares for the affordable price of ... free.

It was an incredible time for them to regroup, refresh and reacquaint themselves with the red hues and natural beauty that Arizona has to offer. From scorpion hunting and hiking to off-road Jeep tours and ancient history, the children could fully embrace the experience. At Montezuma’s Castle, similar to Mesa Verde in Colorado, the family learned about cultures of an ancient people.

The next stop was Montezuma’s Well, a natural deep spring-fed well where they learned about penology (crime and punishment), history and science. Particularly fascinating was the vegetation that ancient cultures used as medicine and are still used today, both in natural health remedies and pharmaceutical drugs. Destinations included Sedona, Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon.

• Happy birthday to Tamera Cain, Haley Mefford, Alex Catron, Isiah Adam, Mollee Vasser, Pam Groblebe, Addisyn Dinner, Megan Carnes, Colton Click-Jackson and Wyatt Clifton.

• Happy anniversary to Bob and Cheryl Wheldon (37 years), Andrea and Tyler Engle and Joshua and Lyndsay Lawson.

FREEMAN

• This Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Freeman Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Ilona Buzick’s message will be “Admonish One Another,” based on Romans 15:14 and Colossians 3:13. The Romans verse says, “I know that you are wise and good, my brothers, and that you know these things so well that you are able to teach others all about them.” Colossians 3:13 states, “Be gentle and ready to forgive, never hold grudges. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.”

Wednesday Bible study meets each week at 10 a.m. at the church. The study theme is “Think, Act, Believe Like Jesus.” Friday Bible study continues to study the book of Revelation at the home of George and Carole Gurnett at 7 p.m. TREK youth group for junior high students meets each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church. All junior high students are welcome.

Small Groups meet each Sunday morning at 10 a.m., and have started a new study which takes a new look at how we study the Scriptures. Morning worship service begins at 11 a.m.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade may to attend.

• The regular monthly meeting of the Freeman City Council is Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Freeman City Hall.

• >Senior Citizens Bingo is Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Freeman Community Center. Doors open at 11 a.m.

• The Lake Annette Board of Aldermen will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Freeman City Hall.

• The Freeman Community Club’s regular monthly meeting is Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Freeman Community Center. Among other items, this will be the debriefing on the Freeman Homecoming.

• The Midway Band will march in the Pittsburg State Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8.

• There is no school from Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 14, for the midterm break.

• Join the Midway PTO for the firstever Midway Monster Dash the morning of Oct. 22 at the First Baptist Church in Cleveland, 420 W. Main St. Choose the 5K Run/Walk or the Kids Fun Run. All registered participants may compete in the Halloween costume contest. Some trick-or-treat fun will follow the race. For more information or to register, go www.midwayk12.net.

• The Tri-Community Church Alliance has a food pantry available to anyone in need of assistance. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367 or 816-258-2016, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

WEST LINE

• The West Line Opry will play at its monthly dance on from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the community building. The following Wednesday, on Oct. 12, the music show will be at the same time and place. These events are family-oriented and fun to attend.

• The West Line Christian Church Ladies Aid continues to be active and appreciative of the support it receives. Special recognition goes to Jamie Page for coordinating the annual Ice Cream Social on Aug. 28 social, Naomi and Daryl Cook for the Patriot’s Day Program and Gail Lyon for the Grandparents Day Program.

The Ladies Aid provided lunch for the Awana leader training. Discussion and planning for the 2017 Vacation Bible School is already under way. Naomi Cook is preparing the Proverbs-theme curriculum. Positive feedback was received on this year’s Vacation Bible School. The youth leaders were Christine and Jesi Whitcraft, who also conduct children’s church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

West Line Christian also offers a new Young Adult Sunday School Program, held at 9:30 a.m., along with several other Sunday School classes adapted for different age levels.

Ladies Aid will coordinate a Faith & Treat Halloween event this year, a “trunk or treat” experience from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night. Children can walk through the parking lot to see how creatively the trunks have been decorated, and receive some great treats.

The next fund-raising event is the annual Ladies Aid Fall Harvest Dinner and Craft Sale, starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12, just in time for Christmas shopping. This year’s menu will include a variety of soups and chili.

• And lastly, Happy Fall, y’all. If you have events to report, my contact information is below.

