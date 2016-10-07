walk

the street

downtown

this

weekend

as if over

thirty

thousand

years ago

entering

a cave

imagine

tent

exhibits

along

the way

are walls

covered

with the

artwork

of our

then

cousins

brushing

smearing

dabbing

spraying

pigments

made of

dirt

charcoal

berries

spit

blood

available

minerals

red yellow

black brown

violet

using

fingers

twigs

hands

moss mats

horsehair

brushes

or blowing

through

hollow

bones

by

the light

of

saucer like

stone lamps

burning

animal fat

prior to

writings

advent

they told

their

stories

of fear

hope

being

born

and

dying

desire

to survive

important

creatures

in their

lives

sculpted

forms

they

called on

spirits

blessing

arrived

migrated

elsewhere

we are not

always

certain

why

as many

millennia

away

as separates

us from them

what will

our kin

discover

about

the spirits

that once

upon a time

we tried

to capture

on our

primitive

near

prehistoric

cave walls

h.