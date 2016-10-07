Road remains rough for Ray-Pec

For Raymore-Peculiar, it was hard enough playing back-to-back conference games on the road; it was even harder actually getting the bus to the game at Park Hill.

“A semi-truck tipped over on the highway and shut the road down leaving us sitting on the bus for a while,” said Panthers coach Tom Kruse.

Ray-Pec arrived late, and the Panthers couldn’t find their first half rhythm. Park Hill jumped on them early and took a big first-half lead and hung on to beat the Panthers 31-26 Friday in a Suburban Gold Conference game.

“It was one of those things there for whatever reason we kind of played in a little bit of a daze in the first half,” said Kruse. “When we got there, we were a little behind our start time and warm up, but we just shot ourselves in the foot from early on.”

Down 31-7 in the third quarter, Ray-Pec reeled off 19 unanswered points, and with three minutes left had one more shot to win the game. However bad luck and Panther penalties, including a late pass interference call, preserved the win for Park Hill.

“We had the momentum on our side (in the second half),” said Kruse. “It was one of those things where if we don’t get the pass interference with about three minutes left our kids thought we would score again.”

After losing junior quarterback/receiver Noah Durham to a season-ending injury, Trent Mitchell and Chris McKinzy have picked up the offensive load for Ray-Pec. Mitchell had 125 yards on 24 carries, and McKinzy carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.

“Trent Mitchel, who we have moved from Z to tail, has done an awesome job and Chris McKenzie each week we see him getting better and better,” said Kruse.” Our running game last week was solid. We had two backs rush for over 100 yards and it’s been a long time since we had that and lost.”

Ray-Pec got off to a fast start this season going 3 -1, however the last two weeks the Panthers seem to have run into a wall. Back to back road losses to Blue Springs South and Park Hill have the Panthers at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

The Panthers will try to get back on track tonight at home against Lee’s Summit.

“It’s always been a close game with them but I feel like our guys are confident going into this game,” said Kruse. “We are reeling a little bit with two tough road losses, but I feel like this is a game if we play our best and they play their best we feel like we’ve got a very good chance at winning.”

The Panthers have beaten the Tigers three of the last four seasons, and a win tonight would go a long way toward Ray Pec finishing in the top half of the Class 6 District 4 standings.

“We have to brush ourselves off and get back to work and I think we will do it,” Kruse said. “Our kids’ attitudes have been good; we just know we have to play four quarters. A lot of games in this league comes down who wins the fourth quarter and that’s a key thing again this week.”