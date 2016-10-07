Chicks’ Roach makes state golf tournament

Madison Roach of Pleasant Hill is headed to the Class 1 state girls golf tournament after qualifying in the Class 1 Section 4 tournament Monday.

Roach qualified by shooting a 98 and finishing in a tie for 16th at Paradise Pointe’s Outlaw Golf Course in Smithville. The top 12 individuals not on the two qualifying teams in sectionals move on to the Class 1 state tournament, which will take place Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Sally Riffle, Pleasant Hill’s other sectional qualifier, shot a 115 and was tied for 41st place.

“I’m extremely proud of Madi in reaching her goal this year of qualifying to the state tournament after falling just short last year,” Pleasant Hill golf coach Eric Bloom said. “Sally shot right at her season average and gained valuable experience going into next year.”

Roach will be the only player from an Missouri River Valley Conference school in this year’s state tournament field.

Pembroke Hill (345) and Smithville (384) won the two team spots. India Gaume of Pembroke Hill was the medalist with a 7-over par 79.

SCA ADVANCES TWO: Summit Christian Academy had two golfers qualify for the Class 1 state tournament at the Class 1 sectional on the Paradise Pointe Outlaw Course. Carlie Queen shot an 89 and placed sixth overall, and Sarah Blumer finished in a tie for 16th with a 98.