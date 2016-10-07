Rebuilding continues for Wildcats

Last year the at this point of the season the Harrisonville softball team was on a run, advancing to the Class 3 quarterfinals. This year, the Wildcats are on more of a rebuilding project. While they may have only three wins this year, coach Dave Hix can see the progress.

“We have a freshman pitcher and a junior pitcher with no varsity experience up until this year,” said Hix. “They are developing and working at it.”

For a while, the youthful Wildcats looked as if they would have a shot a knocking off MRVC West champions Oak Grove on Monday.

The Wildcats were only down 2-0 after five innings, but as has happened a couple times this season, the Wildcats wound up falling apart in the final two innings and lost to Oak Grove 9-0.

“We were Great for five innings,” said Hix. “Through five innings we got through a lot of jams and unfortunately we left a lot of runners on base. The final score was not indicative of what the game was. We had several chances to take the lead and get ahead and we just couldn’t capitalize. That’s why they are the number one seed in the district because they are pretty good.”

Harrisonville, 3-19, opened district play Wednesday against Warrensburg. Earlier this year the Tigers beat the Wildcats, but if Harrisonville can hold together for a full seven innings, Hix believes they could make some noise in the Class 3 District 14 tournament.

If they can get by Warrensburg, the Wildcats would get another shot against their rival Pleasant Hill. The Chicks beat Harrisonville twice this season, but once again, those games were close until the late innings.

“We are young but getting better as we go along,” said Hix. “Nothing means anything until you get to districts. It was a game to build on so I wouldn’t underestimate us in districts. We might win a game or two.”