KC Metro meet draws a large crowd

On the first weekend of October, it wasn’t a football game that drew a big crowd to Raymore-Peculiar High School.

More than 1,040 cross country runners from over 40 area high schools and one from California met in the woods behind Ray-Pec to compete in the annual Kansas City Metro Championship.

“It can be real intimidating when you have 300 racers all at the starting line at the same time,” said Lee’s Summit girls coach Kevin White.

After all the runners crossed the finish line in the 5-kilometer races, the Raymore Peculiar had the best both boys and girls team results among the area’s schools. The Panther girls had the best finish of the day placing fifth, and the Ray-Pec boys wound up in 10th.

The Lee’s Summit boys finished 13th, followed by Lee’s Summit North at 21st and Summit Christian Academy 25th. Lee’s Summit’s girls placed 18th.

“The girls varsity team is made up of all freshmen and sophomores,” said Ray-Pec girls cross country coach Jay Johnson. “This week on the dry ground with cool temperatures provided a great opportunity for them all to have their best times this season.”

For the Panthers, Miranda Dick finished fifth overall with at time of 19 minutes 18 seconds, and Tyler Musgrave was the top local boys runner, finishing 12th in 16:37.30.

The Lee’s Summit girls strategy isn’t to run alone, but to stay together as a pack. The Tigers Reygan Hubbard was 71st overall at 21:40.80, and teammate Carly Byrne wasn’t far behind at 21:52.

“The thing I am really pleased with is that this year the girls run together as a group,” said White. “We try to make it a team event in practice. Most athletes don’t run well when they run by themselves. They need someone to encourage and pace them.”

West Torrance, Calif., which placed four runners in the top 10, won the boys team title. St. Thomas Aquinas of Kansas won the girls title.

TITAN GIRLS ROLL: Lee’s Summit West placed five runners in the top 10 and rolled to the Class 3-4 girls championship in the Capital XC Challenge in Jefferson City. West finished with 36 points, well ahead of runner-up Park Hill South with 102.

Alex Marko led the way for the Titans with a fourth-place finish in the race, which is held on the same Oak Hills Golf Center course that will play host to the state meet. Addie Mathis placed fifth behind Marko, Jana Shawver took eighth, Madison Hulsey finished in ninth and Amanda Berkstresser came in 10th.

Lee’s Summit North, led by Sydney Allen’s 11th-place finish, took fifth with 168 points.

West almost won the Class 3-4 boys team title too. The Titans and Blue Springs finished tied with 68 points, but the Wildcats won a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Ben Burnett took sixth and Jimmy Dietrich was 11th to pace the Titans.

Matt and Drew Reis placed third and fourth, respectively, for Lee’s Summit North, leading the Broncos to third place.