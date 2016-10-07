USA Swimming convention a memorable experience

Editor’s note: Harrisonville High School senior Sophia Brauer recently had the opportunity to attend the USA Swimming National Convention in Atlanta. This is her first-hand account of the experience.

The alarm goes off … 4:30 mornings are nothing out of the ordinary for me, but this particular morning is different. Every morning of my summer started with a 4 a.m. wakeup call. I had a standing appointment to meet 13 of my closest friends in the Kansas City area to swim for three hours. This morning was different, however, because I would be training with 40 of the nation’s top swimmers at Georgia Tech. I was excited to make new friends, anxious to learn new techniques, and yet, nervous about the new faces and potential speed of my new teammates for this week. We are the few. We are the dedicated. We are competitive swimmers.

In April of 2016, I was nominated and elected to the USA Swimming Board of Directors as a Student Athlete Representative for Missouri Valley Swimming. I was elected to represent the over 5,000 swimmers in the Missouri Valley Territory, which includes the western half of Missouri, all of Kansas, one county in Oklahoma and one county in Texas. As part of this leadership, I was provided the opportunity to attend the USAS (USA Swimming) National Convention in Atlanta, Ga., during the third week of September. While at the convention I attended several meetings each day to learn more about USA Swimming and ways to represent the swimmers of Missouri Valley. I attended these business meetings with some of the most influential people in the nation. I was blessed to work in a breakout group with five-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin to review and amend several USA Swimming Rules and Regulations.

While I could go on and on about all the things I learned not only about swimming technique, but also about being a leader, the memories that I will take with me from this experience are the ones which involve the other Athlete Representatives that traveled to Atlanta from around the nation to try to make a difference in the future of USA Swimming. The faces that I was so nervous about meeting that first morning at 4:30 a.m. have become some of my newest best friends. After the Leadership meetings concluded, we were given the opportunity to serve at Fountain of Hope, which services people in need in the greater Atlanta area. In addition, we learned more about each other at many social events including bowling and engagement receptions.

The impacts that this convention made on my future both as a swimmer and as a leader are immeasurable. I learned so much about myself and about how I would like my future to develop and become one of the top swimmers and leaders in the nation for USA Swimming.