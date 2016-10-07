Wildcats regroup, whip Roosters

After three consecutive losses, Harrisonville senior Morgan Selemaea was through with being on the wrong end of the score.

“Well, we had a speech about just being tired of losing, so I think the whole team was just tired of it and we just got after it this week and we got better,” said Selemaea.

To say Harrisonville got better against Pleasant Hill would be an understatement. On the opening kickoff, Selemaea recovered a surprise onside kick, and then 55 seconds later scored the first of seven Wildcat touchdowns as Harrisonville defeated rival Pleasant Hill 43-7 at Pleasant Hill.

It was the first win for Harrisonville after the Wildcats started their season with three straight victories. Then came three straight losses, the last one a 19-7 setback at home against Grain Valley Sept. 23 that prompted the Wildcats to do a little soul-searching.

“We had a week of reflection,” said Harrisonville coach Brent Maxwell. “We just lost focus or just started focusing on the wrong things instead of the right things. We have felt like we have beat ourselves as much as anything else. We might be guilty of out coaching ourselves trying to be creative and trying to get too fancy.”

The get back to basics plan included quarterback Brandon Eickhorst throwing 27 times for 148 yards and one touchdown and Selemaea rushing 17 times for 83 yards and two TDs. Selemaea also caught a TD pass and Eickhorst added a rushing TD.

Selemaea ran for two touchdowns and Carson Crowley scored on a 73-yard run as Harrisonville took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

“We had a meeting early in the week and some heart-to-heart conversations,” said Maxwell. “I don’t know a whole lot was needed. It was gut check time this week during practice and the kids responded super well. The kids were going to lay it on the line tonight and it just paid off.”

Dalton Bach led the Roosters with 220 yards total offense, 160 yards passing and 60 yards rushing. Cole Lightfoot’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter provided the Roosters’ only score.

“Offensively, I felt like we moved the ball pretty well against a great defense,” said Pleasant Hill coach Greg Smith.

Despite the loss, the Roosters, 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the MRVC West, are much improved this year. They have already surpassed last season’s win total and could finish high enough in the Class 3 District 7 standings for a home playoff game on Oct 21.

“I think Pleasant Hill is a pretty good team,” said Maxwell. “They have some good kids and they executed well early. We have the utmost respect for them and hope they continue to do well.”

Even though the MRVC West conference championship may be out of reach for the 4-3 and 1-2 Wildcats, a first-place finish in Class 4 District 6 is a possibility. Less than a point separates third-place Harrisonville and first-place Raytown South. If the Wildcats win their final two games against Oak Grove and Odessa, they could have home-field advantage in the district playoffs.

“I think if we play like we did tonight and continue to improve that’s easily within our grasp,” said Maxwell. “Now it’s just taking it one game at a time.”