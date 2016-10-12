Breast cancer gives nurse new insight for helping patients

Breast exam and mammogram tips

Mammograms are recommended every two years for most women beginning at age 50 through the age of 74, according to the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force. Women with moderate or high risk of breast cancer may be advised to begin earlier. Consult your doctor to learn when you should begin having the exams.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, here are a list of tips for getting mammograms from the American Cancer Society.

• Use a facility that specializes in mammograms and does many mammograms a day (at least three to five). Ask to see the FDA certificate showing that the facility meets high quality standards.

• If you’re satisfied with the facility, continue to go there so that your mammograms can be compared from year to year.

• If you have had mammograms at another facility, you should try to get those mammograms to bring with you to the new facility (or have them sent there) so they can be compared to the new ones.

• If you’re going to a facility for the first time, bring a list of the places and dates of mammograms, biopsies or other breast treatments you’ve had before.

• On the day of the exam, don’t wear deodorant, powder, or cream under your arms. Some of these have substances that can show up on the X-ray as white spots.

• You may find it easier to wear a skirt or pants, so that you’ll only need to remove your top and bra for the mammogram.

• Schedule your mammogram when your breasts aren’t tender or swollen to help reduce discomfort and get a good picture.

• A technologist will position your breasts for the mammogram. Most technologists are women. You and the technologist are the only ones in the room during the mammogram.

• The whole procedure takes about 20 minutes. Your breasts will be compressed between two plastic plates. The actual breast compression only lasts a few seconds.

• Two views of each breast are usually taken for a screening mammogram. For some women, such as those with breast implants or large breasts, more pictures may be needed.

• You may feel some discomfort or even pain when your breasts are compressed. If you have pain, tell the technologist so she can try to make the compression more comfortable for you. The discomfort should last only a few seconds.

Self exams

The following are tips suggested on breastcancer.org.

Step 1: Begin by looking at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your hips. Look for:

• Breasts that are their usual size, shape, and color

• Breasts that are evenly shaped without visible distortion or swelling

If you see any of the following changes, bring them to your doctor’s attention:

• Dimpling, puckering, or bulging of the skin

• A nipple that has changed position or an inverted nipple (pushed inward instead of sticking out)

• Redness, soreness, rash, or swelling

Step 2: Now, raise your arms and look for the same changes.

Step 3: While you’re at the mirror, look for any signs of fluid coming out of one or both nipples (this could be a watery, milky, or yellow fluid or blood).

Step 4: Next, feel your breasts while lying down, using your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast. Use a firm, smooth touch with the first few finger pads of your hand, keeping the fingers flat and together. Use a circular motion, about the size of a quarter.

Cover the entire breast from top to bottom, side to side — from your collarbone to the top of your abdomen and from your armpit to your cleavage.

• For the skin and tissue just beneath, use light pressure

• Use medium pressure for tissue in the middle of your breasts

• Use firm pressure for the deep tissue in the back. When you’ve reached the deep tissue, you should be able to feel down to your ribcage.

Step 5: Finally, feel your breasts while you are standing or sitting. Many women find that the easiest way to feel their breasts is when their skin is wet and slippery, so they like to do this step in the shower. Cover your entire breast, using the same hand movements described in step 4.