Confusion surrounds Garden City police chief’s pay

The police chief of Garden City says he’s an overworked peace officer making a point about his understaffed department.

Those he reports to say he may be abusing the system and has been reprimanded already for doing so.

Thomas Alber, named the chief in 2003, has 1,411 hours of unused compensatory time on the books.

The hours were accrued from 2007 to 2014, Alber said.

“I accurately report the time I worked, so city council knows how many man-hours it takes to operate the police agency,” Alber said. “As chief of police, I’m responsible for 24-hour operations at the police department. I’m not just responsible for eight hours a day.”

Compensatory time, or comp time, is like overtime that is rewarded in paid time off rather than dollars. When salaried workers who are exempt from overtime pay work more than 40 hours in a week, they are expected to take time off at a later date, if eligible, to compensate for their extra work.

Alber’s 1,411 comp hours would amount to about 35 weeks, or about eight months, of paid time off.

After 2014, Alber said he corrected the problem and has taken time off to compensate for when he works overtime.

Should the chief ever attempt to use a significant portion of his accrued comp time, though, law enforcement operations would be hampered. But Alber said, “I have no claims against the city for the comp time. … This is not a position I want to put the city in.”

However, in a letter written by Alber last month to the board of aldermen, Alber did, in fact, make a claim on the unused comp time. He said he did so only after an alderman requested it.

“Alderman (Daniel) Cantrell came into my office and demanded a letter,” Alber said. “I made no claim (on the comp time) until I was directed to do so by Alderman Cantrell. If your boss tells you to do something, what are you going to do?”

The chief, though, stopped short of saying he felt his job was in jeopardy if he didn’t heed Cantrell’s request, and Cantrell said he requested the letter only because he wanted the board to have a grasp of the situation in order to determine a solution.

“We need to know what we have to pay him; what he’s going to claim,” Cantrell said. “So I went over and asked him, ‘How many hours are you claiming?’ I just requested it; I did not demand anything.”

The city of Garden City declined to release Alber’s letter, citing personnel confidentiality, and Alber agreed to share it but then said he could not locate it.

Cantrell added, “How did this guy stash away 1,400 hours when the law says 30 hours?”

Alber admonished in 2007 for accruing comp time

In a 2007 letter addressed to Alber and written at the direction of then-mayor Richard Williams, former Garden City administrator Dave Larcom admonished Alber for accruing comp time.

“Mayor (Richard Williams) demands that all compensatory time be abolished in 30 days. This includes you,” Larcom wrote to Alber. “If hours are worked over for any reason, that time shall be taken off during the same pay period. If hours are worked over at the end of a pay period! [sic] You must schedule those immediately, to be completed in the following two week pay period. No exceptions!”

Alber said he never received the letter, although at the bottom of the letter, a note written in ink reads:

“Delivered to chief 7-12-07.”

Alber also said city officials, in a verbal conversation, asked him to cease accruing comp time altogether. That’s a departure from the injunction conveyed in the letter and from city ordinance, which states department heads, even those exempt from overtime pay, can accumulate up to 30 hours of comp time.

Former Garden City mayor Richard Williams said Alber was never told he could not accrue comp time. Williams remembers Alber being asked to use up his accrued comp time in 2007 and to keep his accrual below 30 hours moving forward, per city ordinance.

Williams said he couldn’t recall the exact number of comp hours Alber had accumulated at the time he received the letter in 2007.

Alber did not reply when asked how many days he took off in 2007 to use up his comp time.

After being directed in 2007 to use up accumulated comp time within the same pay period, Alber then accrued 1,411 comp hours from 2007 to 2014.

“The city administrator should have kept track of his time sheets,” Williams said. “I didn’t want this problem to come up again.”

Current city administrator Randy Jones said that from 2007 to 2014, Alber did not total his time sheets, as other city employees do. Instead, he logged only the time he clocked in and out each day.

That made tracking his accrued comp time difficult, Jones said, and was only done retroactively this year by Jones after the issue was raised by an alderman.

Williams left office in 2008 or 2009. The current mayor of Garden City, Dewey Henry, declined to comment for this story.

“Mayors do things differently,” Williams said. “After I left, the mayor that came in could have had a discussion with (Alber) and the whole thing could have been changed.”

In 2014, Alber was nominated by Henry for a three-month training at the FBI Academy.

Jones said that before the training, he and Henry encouraged Alber to put his saved comp time toward the training, so that Alber could use up some of the hundreds of hours of accrued time.

“Chief Alber chose not to,” Jones said. Instead, Alber was paid regularly.

The FBI Academy amounted to about 500 hours of off-site training for the chief. In addition to those hours of training, the chief said he received 33 more credit hours of training in 2014, 26 in 2015 and 132 so far in 2016. Credit hours are not the same as actual hours and typically more time than one real hour is required to earn one credit hour, Alber said.

Alber said he has not used his comp time for any of his trainings in the last 10 years.

He added that from 2014 to 2016, one of his officers averaged 21 credit hours of training per year and another has averaged 61 hours. A third officer, who is newly hired, has 153 credit hours in training so far this year.

The state minimum requirement is 48 credit hours for three years, Alber said.

Jones said officers and other city employees are typically paid a full wage during trainings, but that there is no policy stating trainings must be approved beforehand by the board.

Former alderman Alvin Poisal said while he was on the board, he was not informed of Alber’s absence to attend the FBI training.

“Why wasn’t the council notified?” Poisal said. “The city administrator and mayor got together, but there are some things that rise above the city administrator and mayor.”

Poisal was the first to notify the Democrat of the issue, and Cantrell has shared his thoughts, as well.

Alber, Jones and others repeatedly said that Cantrell and Poisal were trying to stir trouble or bring the city down.

“We’re called the seeds of discontent,” Cantrell said. “But we’re trying to fix our city. We’re just trying to get us on the right track.

“This is such a mess that nobody knows what to do.”

Lack of contracts puts city in awkward situation

Alber, who currently makes too much to qualify for overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act, could qualify come December, when an update to the stipulations will allow workers making less than $47,476 eligible for overtime pay.

But for now, the question of what will become of Alber’s compensatory time has the city board flummoxed.

Jones said Garden City issues no contracts for any of the city’s employees, complicating matters.

The board met in a closed session in June, during which a spreadsheet of Alber’s accrued comp time was presented. Since then, Jones said, the board has not ratified any policy to taper or pay out Alber’s excess comp time.

The city attorney, Chuck Weedman, declined to comment for this story regarding what options the board has.

The U.S. Department of Labor states law enforcement personnel may accrue up to 480 hours of comp time, a figure Alber has nearly tripled.

“They have let this man collect all this time and have done nothing about it,” Cantrell said. “The good ol’ boy system has been going on for so long now.”

Another alderman, George Geesey, originally uncovered Alber’s accrued comp time with “a lot of research.”

Poisal, who lost a mayoral bid last spring to Henry, said he has questioned the city on multiple occasions about Alber’s comp time.

“We’re not saying he shouldn’t (be entitled to the comp time), but as taxpayers, especially when you consider our financial situation, we want to see who authorized it and what it was earned for,” Poisal said.