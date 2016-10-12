Burnt District Festival evokes memories for parents

By MAX LONDBERG

  • More information

    Upcoming Pink-Tober-Fest events

    All proceeds generated from the following events, exept where noted otherwise, will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    All month long

    • Pink donation buckets are located at local chamber-affiliated businesses throughout Cass County.

    • The Peculiar post office will donate a portion of stamp sales to the cause. The office is located at 401 Schug Ave., Peculiar.

    • Florals by Tallgrass, at 2009 Plaza Drive in Harrisonville, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

    • Family Tree Furniture, at 401 Main St. in Belton, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

    Oct. 14

    10 a.m.–4 p.m. — Mobile Mammogram RV at the Belton Wellness Center, 16400 N. Mullen Road.

    1 p.m. — River Oaks Golf Course, 14204 St. Andrews Drive in Grandview. Scramble game.

    Oct. 15

    8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Pink pancake breakfast at the Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, 2800 Rock Haven Road.

    Oct. 29

    9 a.m.–9 p.m. — “Give Cancer the Boot,” at the Pine Dell horse farm, 19909 E. 175th St., Pleasant Hill

    Featuring: a fashion show sponsored by Joni’s Fashions; a horse show sponsored by Pony Express and live FFA auction. Vendor booths will be available and will be sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events.

    Oct. 29

    5 p.m.–8 p.m. — Pink “Boo” Bash Halloween party at the Memorial building in Pleasant Hill, 212 Cedar St.

    For more information contact one of your local chamber offices.

For those who visted The Burnt District Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 1, memories from the event remain. The event also kicked off Pink-Tober-Fest, and the activities continue through the month.

Parents who watched their children play this year recalled their own experiences from childhood.

Suzy Ryman first attended the festival at the age of 4 or 5, and has “been here ever since.

“I enjoyed participating in the parade as a cheerleader and Girl Scout when I was younger,” Ryman said.

Now she has three children of her own.

“They’re very excited to come up and enjoy the rides,” Ryman said. “That was always my favorite part, too.”

As one family walked along the square, a 6-year-old gazed up at the clocktower.

“I’ve never been this close to the clocktower,” said Logan Kinney. “It’s so amazing.”

Logan’s father, Cory Kinney, said he’s been in Harrisonville for 13 years and has enjoyed the festival during that time.

“There are a lot more people now,” he said, “and you get to see all the small businesses in town.”

Holly Westover watched her son, 4-year-old Brayden Westover, as he rode an ATV ride.

Westover said her favorite aspect of the festival is the communal feeling.

“It’s great to get together,” she said.

