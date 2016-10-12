Burnt District Festival evokes memories for parents

For those who visted The Burnt District Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 1, memories from the event remain. The event also kicked off Pink-Tober-Fest, and the activities continue through the month.
Parents who watched their children play this year recalled their own experiences from childhood.
Suzy Ryman first attended the festival at the age of 4 or 5, and has “been here ever since.
“I enjoyed participating in the parade as a cheerleader and Girl Scout when I was younger,” Ryman said.
Now she has three children of her own.
“They’re very excited to come up and enjoy the rides,” Ryman said. “That was always my favorite part, too.”
As one family walked along the square, a 6-year-old gazed up at the clocktower.
“I’ve never been this close to the clocktower,” said Logan Kinney. “It’s so amazing.”
Logan’s father, Cory Kinney, said he’s been in Harrisonville for 13 years and has enjoyed the festival during that time.
“There are a lot more people now,” he said, “and you get to see all the small businesses in town.”
Holly Westover watched her son, 4-year-old Brayden Westover, as he rode an ATV ride.
Westover said her favorite aspect of the festival is the communal feeling.
“It’s great to get together,” she said.