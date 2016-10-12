Burnt District Festival evokes memories for parents

More information

Upcoming Pink-Tober-Fest events

All proceeds generated from the following events, exept where noted otherwise, will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

All month long

• Pink donation buckets are located at local chamber-affiliated businesses throughout Cass County.

• The Peculiar post office will donate a portion of stamp sales to the cause. The office is located at 401 Schug Ave., Peculiar.

• Florals by Tallgrass, at 2009 Plaza Drive in Harrisonville, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

• Family Tree Furniture, at 401 Main St. in Belton, is donating a portion of sales during the month.

Oct. 14

10 a.m.–4 p.m. — Mobile Mammogram RV at the Belton Wellness Center, 16400 N. Mullen Road.

1 p.m. — River Oaks Golf Course, 14204 St. Andrews Drive in Grandview. Scramble game.

Oct. 15

8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Pink pancake breakfast at the Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, 2800 Rock Haven Road.

Oct. 29

9 a.m.–9 p.m. — “Give Cancer the Boot,” at the Pine Dell horse farm, 19909 E. 175th St., Pleasant Hill

Featuring: a fashion show sponsored by Joni’s Fashions; a horse show sponsored by Pony Express and live FFA auction. Vendor booths will be available and will be sponsored by LynnDa Roberts Events.

Oct. 29

5 p.m.–8 p.m. — Pink “Boo” Bash Halloween party at the Memorial building in Pleasant Hill, 212 Cedar St.

For more information contact one of your local chamber offices.