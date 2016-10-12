Popular events happening around Cass in October

Through–Dec. 8

Stay strong, stay healthy class

7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays — First Christian Church, 519 Cedar St., Pleasant Hill

Men and women are encouraged to attend this hour-long program to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

For more information, stop by or call University of Missouri Extension Cass County Center at 816-380- 8460 or to register call the church at 816-456- 5437.

Oct. 14–15

Belton High class of ‘76 reunion

Oct. 14: 7 p.m. — Frankie’s and Johnny’s Bar & Grill, 17207 Missouri 71, Belton

Oct. 15: 6:30 p.m. — Eagles Landing clubhouse, 4200 Bong Ave., Belton

Dinner at 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost for Saturday night is $35 per person. For more info or to RSVP, contact Sherrie (Ogden) Herrick at 816-686-9001 or krisnmikesmom@gmail.com.

Oct. 15

Pink-Tober-Fest

8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

Cass Regional Medical Center will host a Pink Pancake Breakfast, free of charge, as a part of Pink-Tober-Fest hosted by the Cass County Coalition of Chambers throughout October to promote breast cancer awareness.

In the cafeteria at Cass Regional Medical Center, the first 75 guests in attendance will be served breakfast catered by Chris Cakes Inc.

Oct. 18

AARP driver safety class

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cass Career Center, 1600 E. Elm St., Harrisonville

For seniors 50 and older. To enroll, contact the career center at 816-380-3253, ext. 7818. Class costs $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Students could receive a discount based on insurance provider.

Oct. 19

Cupcake Wars

6:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St.

Adult competition. Test decorating skills. Contestants judged on taste, presentation and creativity. 816-884-3483.

Oct. 25

Fall festival and pumpkin auction in Raymore

5:30 p.m. networking, 6 p.m. dinner — Holmes Hall at Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Cost of dinner is $12 per person. RSVP by Oct. 20 at 816-322-0599.

Auction of fall items follows dinner.

Proceeds benefit Ray-Pec High Scholarship Fund for 2017. Last year the chamber awarded $3,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

Oct. 25

Missouri Retired Teachers’ Association meeting

11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Bromwell Hall at Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Light lunch provided for any Missouri retired teacher. Sponsored by the Foxwood Springs unit of Missouri Retired Teachers’ Association.

Oct. 26

Zumba Halloween dance party

7 p.m.–8 p.m. — Fitness center, Harrisonville Community Center, 2400 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville

$6 per person. Free for current class members.

Oct. 28 and 29

Haunted hayrides

6 p.m.–10 p.m. — Harrisonville City Park

$5 per rider (ages 2 and under ride free). Join the Harrisonville Parks & Rec for a night of “thrills and chills.”

Free bounce house and face painting for children ages 3–10 will be available both nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 816-380-8980 for more information.

Oct. 29

Peculiar Harvest Moon Festival

10 a.m. parade start in downtown Peculiar

Zombie 5K run at 5 p.m.

Contact Lynn Laffoon at 816-779-1199 for more information or questions.

Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat on the square

3 p.m.–5 p.m. — Historic Harrisonville square, 102 E. Wall St.

Free to all. Guests are asked to bring at least one can of food for the local pantry.

Bring a car, fill the trunk with candy. Costumes and car decorations encouraged.

Groups or businesses interested in sponsoring a “stop” at the event can call Jill Filer at 816-380-2727, ext. 1224.

Oct. 30

Pumpkin painting

2 p.m.–3 p.m. — North Park Activity Center

Free event, pre-registration required. After painting pumpkins, participants will have an opportunity for a free hayride around North Park complex.

Costumes welcome.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2015-16 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Harrisonville farmers market,

Saturdays

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville square

Produce, plants, pastries and other goods available. Call 816-507-2838 for more information.

Horticulture clinic, Wednesdays

9 a.m. to noon — Cass County Master Gardeners will be available Wednesday mornings at the University of Missouri Extension center in Harrisonville, 201 W. Wall St.

The Master Gardeners will be available through September. For assistance, stop by the Extension center or call 816-380-8460.

Cass County Rescue Mission,

Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Harrisonville Community Garden meeting: 10 a.m., first Saturdays through October, held at the garden north of the library at 400 E. Mechanic St. Meetings are open to the public (gardeners or not) and will cover a different topic every month.

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

VFW Post 4409 meetings: 7-8 p.m., second Wednesdays at the VFW Post building, 1804 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. The VFW invites all veterans to join the camaraderie and understanding of veteran issues with the Harrisonville post.

Cass Lodge #147 breakfast: 7-10 a.m., second Saturdays at the Masonic Hall, 405 N. Independence St., Harrisonville. This “all you can eat” offering is open to the public.

