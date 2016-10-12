Mary’s Mountain Cookies set for ribbon cutting

The sweet dessert shop, which officially opened in the summer, will host a ribbon cutting Oct. 17 at noon.

The shop, located at 420 Main St. in Belton, is open six days a week.

Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hayley Kinman, a baker at the shop since July, said the store offers a wide variety of sweet treats.

“We have cinnamon rolls, brownies, ice cream and quarter-pound cookies,” Kinman said, before adding that, yes, quarter-pound cookies are some huge cookies.

Health screenings coming to Harrisonville

Residents living in and around Harrisonville can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.

Packages start at $149.

VFW Post 4409 will host this community event Nov. 8. The site is located at 1804 N Commercial St. in Harrisonville.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function.

Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Free parking is also available.

For more info or to schedule an appointment, call 877-237-1287 or visit the company’s website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Raymore preps snow removal team

It was 55 degrees and sunny outside early Monday morning, but Raymore Public Works Assistant Director Steve Welch had snow and ice on his mind.

At 7 a.m. sharp that morning, weeks before the first freeze would even hit the Kansas City region, Welch was already preparing, training and drilling his staff for what they need to do to ensure Raymore’s streets are cleared when winter weather hits the city.

“The second weather starts to turn bad, I want to know my guys are ready to tackle anything,” Welch said. “This is their city just as much as anyone else’s. They want to make sure the snow gets cleared and the roads are safe for residents.”

To ensure that plows treat and clear the City’s 350 lane-miles of roadway as quickly as possible, Public Works has divided the city into three zones that each have four trucks plowing at any given time during winter weather. Crews work around the clock in 12-hour shifts.

Residents will have the added benefit of also seeing, in real-time, the progress of city snow plows as they work to clear the streets. Starting this winter, all of the city snow plows and trucks will be equipped with GPS monitoring equipment. As they plow and clear roadways, a computer program will track their progress and report that information back to a map that residents can access during a snow event.

It will show what roadways have been cleared and which still need to be done.

Still, crews will continue to work in teams across the city as they focus initially on Raymore’s main thoroughfares and then move into the neighborhoods and side roads.

Calls from residents about particularly slick areas are handled as quickly as possible.

“There is a lot of thought and analysis that goes into sending our plows out to clear snow,” Welch said. “We have to be efficient with not only our resources but also our time.”

This past winter, Raymore crews responded to 12 snow/ice events. Although the area only sees, on average, nine snow events in a year, the National Weather Service is predicting an increase in the number of snowstorms our region could see in the winter months of 2016-2017.

Learn more about the Public Works’ Department’s snow removal plan at Raymore.com/Snow.

— Courtesy city of Raymore