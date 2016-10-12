Vets take flight to D.C. to visit war memorials

An early morning flight out of KCI, a police-escorted tour of Washington, DC, and a welcome home featuring more than 1,000 well-wishers and multiple TV cameras: These are just a few moments from a day meant to honor veterans for their service to our country.

Twice a year, the Heartland Honor Flight takes World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on the trip of a lifetime. The veterans are whisked away to Washington, DC to visit the war memorials.

On Sept. 29, two Harrisonville men were part of the adventure. Retired Harrisonville Schools Superintendent Walt Bruens, who is a Korean War veteran, and retired Harrisonville High School band director Ed Roberts, who is a Vietnam veteran, participated in the Heartland Honor Flight.

Each veteran on the trip is accompanied by a guardian. This can be a family member or a Heartland Honor Flight volunteer. Bruens was accompanied by his daughter-in-law Lori Bruens and Roberts served as a guardian for another Cass County veteran. This was Roberts’ third trip on the Honor Flight as a volunteer.

The one-day trip includes stops at the WWII, Vietnam, Korean War, Air Force, and Iwo Jima memorials, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On the flight home, the veterans were treated to “mail call” which includes letters from family and friends thanking them for their service. Upon landing, they were greeted by a flag-waving, patriotic crowd of more than 1,000 people at KCI airport.