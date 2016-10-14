Belton’s season ends with another heartbreaker

With six district championships and 21 conference titles to its credit, Belton’s softball program has had its share of success.

It has also had its share of heartache.

Last year, the Pirates’ season ended with an agonizingly close loss in sectionals. This year, it ended with another heartbreaker, a 2-1 loss to Lee’s Summit West in the Class 4 District 13 final last Saturday at Grandview.

This loss hurt on several levels for the Pirates, but the biggest dagger came when the Pirates had what would have been the tying run waved off in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Belton had runners on first and second base after Avery Hobson beat a high throw from West shortstop Addison Besermin and Macee Austin followed with an infield single.

Madison Hunsaker followed with a shot toward Besermin and Hobson crossed home with what appeared to be the tying run. But the umpires ruled that Hobson interfered with Beseremin’s ability to make a throw home as she crossed in front of her and was ruled out.

“I had to accept that it was his call and the right Call at that time,” Belton softball coach Jeff Hulse said. “It’s not going to change.”

Belton struggled all game to get runners on base against the West pitching duo of Jordan Weber and Daphne Plummer. Weber, a sophomore, used an effective rise ball to hold the Pirates to three hits with 12 strikeouts over five innings. Plummer, a senior, pitched the final two innings and gave up one hit while striking out two.

“We could not stay off the up pitch and it was really good,” Hulse said. “It had good velocity and great location and we couldn’t stay off of that. That was real key thing for them.”

But Lee’s Summit West, 22-7, also had its problems with Hunsaker, the Pirates’ ace who is heading off to Missouri State next year. The Titans collected 11 hits, but few of them were well-struck. And except for one inning, the Titans couldn’t string any together.

After Hunsaker crushed a two-out home run in the top of the third to give Belton a 1-0 lead, West struck for both of its runs on four hits in the bottom of the inning. Carli Weber reached on a one-out infield single and Plummer followed with a single that just eluded Belton’s center fielder.

One out later, Makenzie McAtee drove both home by lofting a ball to shallow right field for a double.

“The hits they had were bloopers that found their way in because she jammed the hitters with great pitches,” Hulse said. “And you know what? Sometimes you get breaks in this game … and they got some breaks.”

Belton didn’t get the breaks this time, and the Pirates’ 22-4 season came to an end with a tough loss, just as it did last year when Lee’s Summit beat them 1-0 in sectionals.

“There’s a lot to be proud of in this Belton softball program,” Hulse said. “We’ve been here before. Today we just got beat by a team that scored one more run than we did.”

CHICKS FALL IN SEMIFINAL: Pleasant Hill’s season ended with a 4-1 loss to Warrensburg in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 14 tournament at Pleasant Hill. The Chicks finished with an 18-9 record.

SHERWOOD ADVANCES: Sherwood won the Class 2 District 13 championship with a 13-3 victory over Holden in the final at Holden. Sherwood, 25-2, was scheduled to play a sectional game at Lathrop on Wednesday.