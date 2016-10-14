Panthers done in by disastrous start

After watching his team endure a worst-case scenario first quarter, Raymore-Peculiar football coach Tom Kruse feared Friday night’s game against Lee’s Summit spiraling out of control.

And who could blame him?

A stop on fourth down, a bad bounce punt and an interception helped Lee’s Summit to three touchdowns in the first quarter. To their credit the Panthers never cratered, but they never recovered from the early deficit and fell to the Tigers 44-23 in a Suburban Gold Conference game at Panthers Stadium.

“I told our team right now we can’t overcome our mistakes,” Kruse said. “Against good teams, you can’t make mistakes. That’s kind of where we were tonight.”

Things started going bad right away for the Panthers in their third straight loss.

Ray-Pec’s opening possession ended with Panthers’ quarterback Grant Ardito coming up inches short on a sneak on fourth down on the Panthers’41-yard line. Lee’s Summit then went nowhere on three plays and punted, but the ball bounced off a Ray-Pec player and the Tigers recovered the ball on the Panthers’ 29.

Two plays later, Lee’s Summit quarterback Dalton Hill threw the first of his three touchdowns passes to Somaj Brewer. A fumbled two-point attempt left the Tigers up 6-0.

Ray-Pec ran only two plays before Lee’s Summit’s Caden Perry made a one-handed interception of an Ardito pass and returned the ball to the Panthers’ 28. Hill rolled out and found Sam Buckner in the end zone on the next play.

When Hill lobbed a 33-yard touchdown pass down the middle to Brewer to cap the Tigers next possession, Lee’s Summit had a 20-0 lead with 1 minute 56 seconds left in the first quarter. Connor Johnston made it 23-0 with a 22-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

To make matters worse, Ray-Pec lost two more starters to injuries during that span. Senior cornerback Javon Tabron had to be carted off the field with a leg injury before Hill’s first touchdown, and tailback Trent Mitchell left with a thumb injury early in the second quarter. The Panthers were already without senior wide receiver Noah Durham, who tore his ACL Sept. 16 against St. Joseph Central and is done for the season.

“Coming back from something like that is very difficult,” Ardito said. Getting everyone geared back up for battle is just hard to do. But we almost did it.”

Chris McKinzy put Ray-Pec on the board with 1-yard TD dive with 49 seconds left in the first half, and the Panthers appeared ready to make things interesting when they recovered a Lee’s Summit fumble with 21 seconds left on the Tigers’ 33-yard line.

A roughing the passer penalty got Ray-Pec to the Lee’s Summit 16, but the best the Panthers could do was a 33-yard field goal attempt by Noah Austin that sailed wide right as the half ended.

“We kind of regrouped,” Kruse said. “From an offensive standpoint we went over a few things and thought we could work ourselves back in it. The defense gets a stop for us, and we can’t get a touchdown.”

Ray-Pec did close within 23-10 on a 33-yard field by Austin early in the third quarter, but Lee’s Summit scored on its next two possessions for a 37-10 lead. Hill, who threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and two more scores, threw a 20-yard pass to Brewer and ran up the middle from 12 yards out to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Kruse expected Lee’s Summit to put up points, since the 7-1 Tigers have been averaging 42 points a game. What he didn’t expect was how well its defense would stifle Ray-Pec’s running game. McKinzy rushed for 142 yards and two scores, the second on an 83-yard run in the at the end of the third quarter, but Ray-Pec finished with just 149 yards on the ground.

“I was very impressed with their defense,” Kruse said. “I think they got after us up front and shut down our running game. And it had been pretty successful four straight weeks.”

Now Ray-Pec, 4-4 and 2-3 in the conference, faces the challenge of regrouping again, and it won’t be easy. After closing the regular season tonight at Blue Springs, the Panthers will likely begin Class 6 District 4 play on the road.

If Ardito has any say in it, the Panthers will be ready.

“I think the team needs to be (ticked) off because we’ve lost three close games in a row,” Ardito said. “We need to be (ticked) off in practice; we need to work as hard as we can and we need to end the season strong.”

The game was the second annual Siege the Cure contest between the two schools. Lee’s Summit and Ray-Pec partnered with Siege Sports and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help raise awareness and money for cancer research. Both teams wore pink-highlighted uniforms designed by Siege Sports.