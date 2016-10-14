Ray-Pec girls finish third in conference cross country meet

October 14, 2016 

Miranda Dick took third individually and led Raymore-Peculiar to a third-place finish in the girls race at the Suburban Gold Conference cross country meet Saturday at Lake Jacomo.

Dick completed the 5-kilometer race in 19 minutes 30.1 seconds, finishing behind Victoria Findley of Blue Springs South and Tessa Valdivia of Blue Springs. Findley won the race with a time of 18:42.2.

Ray-Pec finished with 65 team points to take third behind Lee’s Summit West (47) and Blue Springs South (56). The Panthers also had Makenzie Stucker place seventh, Marissa Dick 12th, Laurana Mitchell 16th and Madison Johnson 27th.

Ray-Pec’s boys finished fifth with 88 points, led by an eighth-place finish by Tyler Musgrave with a time of 17:05.5. The Panthers also had Nolan Dick finish 13th, Mark Poindexter 18th , Braden Zaner 22nd and Brendan Bessette 27th.

