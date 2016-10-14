Selemaea powers Wildcats’ victory

Exactly how fast is Harrisonville running back Morgan Selemaea? In the time it takes to read this first paragraph, he can run 80 yards for six points.

On a bad day, the shifty Selemaea can run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. On Friday’s senior night against Oak Grove, Selemaea put a couple of those 40s together for an 80-yard touchdown and closed the door on the Panthers in the Wildcats’ 39-18 victory at Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter, but shot themselves in the foot in the second quarter with two turnovers. Oak Grove scored on its opening possession of the second half, and what seemed to be a blowout, turned into a second-half battle.

But in the fourth quarter, Selemaea broke loose for the last of his three touchdowns, one of two the Wildcats scored to cushion their lead in the final quarter. Selemaea finished the game with 250 rushing yards on 19 carries.

“In that situation we want to give the ball to our backs that are seasoned and experienced,” said head coach Brent Maxwell. “Every day in practice he just gives 100 percent, which allows him to make plays like this in games. I can’t stress how important that is and we talk about it in practice but until you see the evidence, like the kids don’t understand how important it is.”

It may have not been obvious from the statistics, but senior receiver Joe Snooks had a lot to do with Selemaea’s long run. Snooks continually stretched the Panther defense, giving the speedy Selemaea an open field to run.

“Joe has always been a great athlete who has become very reliable,” said Maxwell. “We will take our shots with the deep ball because we know he has just as good of a shot to come down with it as anyone. The ones that we need him to catch he does. If he doesn’t he understands the game well enough to become a defender and knows what to do.”

Quarterback Brandon Eickhorst completed seven of 15 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Snooks had four catches for 61 yards.

The win over Oak Grove put the 5-3 Wildcats on top of the Class 4 District 6 standings. A win tonight at Odessa would give Harrisonville home field advantage for the third year in a row.

“I think we started off hot but we have been through a rough streak,” said Snooks about the Wildcats’ three-game losing streak earlier this season.

But the Wildcats aren’t talking rough streak after two straight wins. Now they’re looking forward to finishing strong and heading off to district play.

“We feel like no matter what we control our own destiny,” said Maxwell. “We will try to win a game at Odessa. It’s a tough place to play and have always played us extremely well there. We will challenge the kids in practice this week and let them know it’s important to finish the season on a high note.”