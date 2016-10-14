Where the wild things are

To donate, or learn more about Monkey Island rescue, visit the sanctuary’s Facebook page: Monkey Island Rescue.

Most people say they have quite a houseful if they have more than one or two dogs and cats.

Dana Savorelli’s menagerie would impress any animal lover: It includes monkeys, lemurs, an emu, gibbons, a sloth and many other animals.

Savorelli rarely has visitors at Monkey Island Rescue, a non-profit shelter for exotic animals southeast of Lee’s Summit.

He wants to avoid vandals, thieves or even the curious showing up at the small farm where he works and lives.

He also designs and builds equipment for animal handling at the location, just down the road from Greenwood. Midwest Tongs produces most of the income he uses to support the rescue operation.

This Saturday and on Dec. 10, the curious can catch a glimpse of Monkey Island Rescue when it is featured in two episodes of “Scaly Adventures” on the Daystar Television Network. The show is broadcast at 11:30 a.m. Central Time on the network, which is on many cable packages.

Savorelli said animals are brought to him by animal control officers who don’t have facilities to care for wildlife, or by owners who no longer want their pets.

He said monkeys, which can bite, often don’t make good pets for people.

At the sanctuary, Savorelli said, “they get to live out their lives to old age.”

The first television episode will feature the primates, showing how Savorelli has hand-raised four gibbons.

That adventure began when the sanctuary got two white-handed gibbons, a male and a female, from different sources. Savorelli said he’d decided not to have the gibbons neutered, as they are an endangered species.

Nature followed its course and soon he had an infant gibbon on his hands. The mother rejected the babies at birth.

“I don’t know why; we don’t know what she’s been through,” Savorelli said.

Baby gibbons mature slowly he said, taking about four years before they’re young adults and independent. As the family grew to four, so did the chores, including feeding and changing diapers. The youngest gibbon is nearly blind with cataracts. Savorelli is hoping to get donations to have surgery for the animal.

The second episode will feature venomous snakes, an emu, laser technology used by Midwest Tongs, and another of Savorelli’s passions: a powered parachute.

Savorelli flies is an ultralight aircraft, which consists of a small cart with a large fan attached to its back. The parachute is attached by lines and laid out behind the cart. When Savorelli starts it going forward, the parachute becomes an airfoil and lifts the cart. It’s pretty slow, he said, at about 30 mph.

“If the engine dies, it’s very safe, there’s a parachute over your head,” he said.

He said he first connected with the show “Scaly Adventures” when he became a sponsor of its closed captioning.

Savorelli said he was impressed by the small family enterprise. Rick Curren, films, edits and produces the series, while his wife, Tanya Curren, is education director and media contact. The host is their 12-year-old son, Pierce.

“We are very proud of our season four lineup,” Tanya Curren said in an email.

“This season (offers) a broad diversity of animals and adventures, but the most important is our continuation of positive messages to young people to follow their dreams and pursue a life of passion and purpose.”

Savorelli said he felt real rapport with Pierce, because they both fell in love with snakes and wild animals as boys.

“I was real impressed with a 12-year-old kid presenting on TV,” Savorelli said.