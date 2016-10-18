Deaf man settles discrimination suit with McDonald’s

A deaf man who applied for work at the Belton McDonald’s was granted a $56,500 settlement in a discrimination suit against the company.

Ricky Washington was not granted an interview at the Belton McDonald’s after a manager learned of his impairment, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which filed the suit and provided legal representation for Washington in the case.

Dayna Deck, an attorney with the EEOC who represented Washington, said her client did not wish to comment for this story.

In additional to the pecuniary settlement, Deck said the Belton McDonald’s is now required to submit internal complaints from employees regarding discrimination to the EEOC every six months and to provide a phone number on applications meant to help link applicants with disabilities to appropriate services that provide accommodations, such as sign language interpreters, for interviews.

Washington, who applied to the Belton McDonald’s in 2012, was asked to come into the restaurant for an interview. However, when he told the manager he was deaf and that his sister could accompany him during the interview to provide sign language interpretation, Washington never received a response from the manager, the suit alleged.

“That’s one of the problems for people who are deaf,” Deck said. “Often they do need sign language interpreters but employers don’t want to bring an interpreter in.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s issued the following statement:

“At McDonald’s Corporation we are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce, including employing people with disabilities. While our investigation disputes the version presented by the EEOC, we are satisfied that a settlement has been reached.”

Deck said Washington has since secured employment.