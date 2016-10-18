Former auditor allegedly used county funds for his gain

A warrant for the arrest of a former Cass County auditor was issued Oct. 18.

Felony receiving stolen property charges were filed in a probable cause statement against Ron Johnson. The alleged crime occurred during Johnson’s tenure as Cass County auditor. He held the office until 2014.

According to the probable cause statement filed by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Johnson allegedly stole equipment, petty cash and claimed false reimbursements for food, fuel, a cell phone and other personal purchases.

The total monetary loss sustained by Cass County was $2,865, according to the document.

Current Cass County Auditor Ryan Wescoat raised questions about his predecessor’s spending when he first entered office, in 2015, about three years after being he was fired by Johnson from his position as an employee working in the auditor’s office.

Wescoat said he began investigating Johnson’s spending during his first months as auditor after he could not locate equipment purchased by Johnson.

The resulting audit report, amounting to hundreds of pages of photocopied receipts, emails and charts tracking Johnson’s spending, was submitted to law enforcement officials by Wescoat in September 2015.

Wescoat’s investigation concluded Johnson had used a county credit card to buy items such as food, gasoline, a phone, a television and other personal devices. The purchases were made at Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores.

“I was merely doing my job,” Wescoat said of the audit investigation.

In a phone conversation, Johnson said, “I never purchased anything we didn’t use to do our job better in Cass County.”

He added that he never received a complete list of the reportedly missing equipment from Wescoat.

If he had, Johnson said he would have been able to justify the absence of each of the approximately 75 missing items, which, according to Wescoat’s report, included a Galaxy Note tablet purchased for $449 in 2013 and two iPads and accessories purchased for more than $1,000 in 2012.

“Some would be on the old age list,” Johnson said. “Computers, pieces of equipment are put into a destruction log and gotten rid of.”

Per Wescoat’s report, Johnson also used his county credit card to purchase minutes for a phone, a phone charger and food like snacks and steaks.

“Why was this all purchased on the county’s credit card?” Wescoat said.

Wescoat also said that Ruth Johnson, Ron Johnson’s wife, held a county Sam’s Club membership card under the county courthouse address during her husband’s term in office, despite not being an employee of the county. Wescoat and Ruth Johnson are both Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education members.

“Is that considered nepotism?” Wescoat said. “That was one of the questions we wanted to have answered.”

Ruth Johnson, when asked about the membership card in her name, said she had no knowledge of Wescoat’s report and so could not comment.

Questions raised during Johnson’s tenure went unanswered

Associate Commissioner Jimmy Odom, in office during the second half of Johnson’s term, said he had general questions about expenses in the auditor’s office then.

“I would ask those questions and never could get answers,” Odom said. He added neither he nor Associate Commissioner Luke Scavuzzo had access to an online accounting system that tracks purchases within the auditor’s office and other offices, despite requesting access from Johnson.

However, the expenditure reports, called warrants, are presented to the commission each week in print form.

Presiding Commissioner Jeff Cox said the warrants showed only a broad overview of spending. Oversight of detailed spending of elected officials is provided by an outside auditing firm each year, Cox added. Cochran Head Vick & Co. provided independent auditing services at the county courthouse during part of Johnson’s term, Cox added.

The accounting firm did not return a request for comment.

The associate commissioners gained access to the online accounting system around the time Wescoat entered office, Cox said.

Johnson said Wescoat’s investigation into his spending while auditor was politically motivated.

“I’m going to run against him in two years. He spent three years trying to build a hit piece on me,” Johnson said.

Wescoat officially became auditor in January 2015 and submitted his report to law enforcement officials about nine months later, he said.

Wescoat added the auditor is statutorily required to audit outgoing elected officials’ financial record.

“We needed to make sure we accounted for everything that had been purchased by taxpayer dollars,” Wescoat said.