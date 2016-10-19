Sheriff’s crime report: Oct. 3–9

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

10/04/16 13:18 194TH ST, BELTON

On Tuesday, October 04, 2016 at approximately 1354 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East 194th Street in rural Belton, Missouri in regards to a report of stealing. The victim, white female, stated that she believes a female who was hired by her in home care company has been stealing from her. The suspect was not able to be contacted, but has been identified.

Garden City

10/08/16 11:27 GARDEN CITY COMMUTER LOT, GARDEN CITY

On Saturday, October 8th, 2016 at approximately 1131 hours a deputy was dispatched to the Garden City Commuter lot in regards to a report of stealing. A deputy made contact with a victim w/m who reported that someone broke the window out of his truck and stole numerous items from inside while it was parked in the commuter lot between 10-06-16 at 2230 hours and 10-08-16 at 1121 hours. There are no suspects in this case at this time.

Harrisonville

10/03/16 13:52 225TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Monday, October 03, 2016 at approximately 1406 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East 225th Street in rural Harrisonville, Missouri in regards to a reported burglary. The victim, white male, stated that he had several items stolen from the workshop behind his residence. No suspect information is available at this time.

10/03/16 18:03 STATE ROUTE 291, HARRISONVILLE

On October 03, 2016 a deputy conducted an investigation of property damage that occurred at S. State Route 291, Harrisonville, Missouri. A deputy made contact with the business owner who said one of his vehicles had the driver’s side window shot out and he observed two bullet holes in his building. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

10/05/16 23:31 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE

On October 5, 2016 a deputy investigated a domestic disturbance that occurred at E Mechanic in Harrisonville, MO. A male and female subject stated that each had assaulted the other. Suspects have been identified and contacted in this incident.

10/06/16 15:40 291ST ST, HARRISONVILLE

On October 6, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to E. 291st Street Harrisonville, Missouri in reference to stealing that had occurred at S. Brookhart Drive. A victim reported that her wallet was stolen while she was at the Water District 4 Office.

Peculiar

10/03/16 09:12 ROCKHAVEN RD, PECULIAR

On 10-02-2016 at approximately 0917 hours a deputy was dispatched to south Rockhaven Road, Harrisonville, Missouri in reference to property damage. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

10/04/16 07:02 251ST ST, PECULIAR

On Tuesday 10-04-2016 at approximately 0706 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 251st street in reference to a burglary that has occurred. The suspects was possibly interrupted by the home owner. All the items stolen from this address, except for one item, as well as several items from another burglary in the area were recovered. No suspects have been identified yet.

10/03/16 21:48 LAKE ANNETTE RD, PECULIAR

On 10/03/2016, at approximately 2211 hours, a deputy responded to S Lake Annette Road, Freeman, Missouri, in reference to an injured female who arrived at the reporting parties front door. This investigation remains open until the injured female’s husband can be contacted.

10/04/16 07:23 COWGER RD, PECULIAR

On Tuesday, October 04, 2016 at approximately 0730 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South Cowger Road in rural Peculiar, Missouri in regards to a report of a burglary. The victim, white male, stated that his work shop had been broken in to and several items had been taken. The items stolen from the work shop were later recovered near the residence and the scene of another burglary in the area (See report 163466). No suspect information is available at this time.

10/04/16 12:34 COWGER RD, PECULIAR

On Tuesday, October 04, 2016 at approximately 1137 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation in regards to items being stolen from a motor vehicle at the residence of South Cowger Road in rural Peculiar, Missouri. The victim, white female, stated that several items were stolen from her vehicle sometime during the evening hours of Monday, October 03, 2016 and this morning. The items stolen from her vehicle were later recovered on the scene of a burglary in the area. No suspect information is available at this time.

Pleasant Hill

10/04/16 16:57 STATE ROUTE P, PLEASANT HILL

On October 04, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to the Love’s truck stop in Harrisonville, Missouri, in reference to stealing from a motor vehicle that occurred at E. State Route P, Pleasant Hill, Missouri. The victim said her vehicle had been gone through overnight Sunday 10/02/2016 and she had items missing from inside the vehicle. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.