Vet reunited with marksman trophy

The following is courtesy of Serenity Care Hospice.

James C. Branstetter, 79, was reunited with a Marksmanship Trophy that he won while in the Army Reserves in 1975.

He was reunited with the trophy Oct. 6 with the help of Serenity Care Hospice at Golden Years in Harrisonville.

Branstetter, a Serenity Care Hospice patient, shared with his social worker, Debra Sunde, that although he had a copy of the newspaper clipping from 1975 showing the trophy being presented to him and fellow Army Reservists, he had not seen the trophy personally for many year.

So Sunde took up the challenge to seek out the trophy.

It was a bit of a treasure hunt for all involved. A person who works for the Army Reserves was able to track the trophy down after seeing a picture of the original newspaper clipping and receiving guidance from John Travers, a retired reserve officer who has known Branstetter since his Army Reserve days.

Unknown to Branstetter, his wife, Judy Branstetter, knew that a ceremony to celebrate her husband’s many years of service to the Navy and the Army Reserves, as well as to reunite him with the Marksmanship Trophy won so many years ago, was set for Oct. 6.

There to greet him was Debra Sunde, his social worker; John Travers, “Chief” to many in the Army Reserves; fellow Army Reservists Elmer Keller, Fred Shelton, Jim Lemen, Larry Carver; David Ullery with the American Legion; Rep. Rick Brattin; and Rep. Donna Pfautsch.

Branstetter was especially pleased with seeing his friends and receiving honors. He received the Marksmanship Trophy from 1975, as well as certificates of service from Serenity Care Hospice for both the Army Reserves and the Navy.